Ireland's youngest-ever captain McCabe signs new long-term contract with Arsenal

IRELAND CAPTAIN KATIE McCabe has agreed a new long-term deal at Arsenal, with the 23-year-old securing her place with the Gunners in the FA Women’s Super League for the foreseeable future.

McCabe in acton against Reading in the Women's Super League. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The Dubliner was made Ireland’s youngest-ever captain by manager Colin Bell last year and has been an instrumental part of the Women’s National Team since making her debut in 2015.

McCabe moved to Arsenal three years ago from Shelbourne Ladies having won back-to-back Women’s National League titles with the Reds in 2013 and 2014, as well as three successive FAI Women’s Cups and a Women’s League Cup.

“We’re delighted that Katie has signed a new contract with us,” said Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro on Tuesday.

“She is a very versatile player, she is strong and creative, and her development throughout my time here has been very positive.

“I am looking forward to seeing her continue to grow and achieve with us.”

McCabe has made 58 appearances with the Gunners over the last three years, winning the FA Women’s Cup at the end of her debut season at Meadow Park in May 2016.

