Katie McCabe signs new Arsenal contract - 'The best is yet to come'

KATIE McCABE HAS declared that “the best is yet to come” after she signed a new contract with Arsenal on the eve of the new Women’s Super League season.

The 28-year-old has committed her future to the Gunners amid interest from WSL rivals Chelsea and Manchester City.

Their London rivals reportedly made a “substantial offer” last January and with her previous deal running for another year Arsenal chiefs have worked to extend it, although no length of contract was confirmed.

The Republic of Ireland captain has made 193 appearances for the north London side since joining from Shelbourne in 2015 and this new deal looks set to take her beyond a decade of service.

Advertisement

“Arsenal is home for me and I’m excited to have committed my future to this football club,” McCabe, the club’s player of the year for last season and 2023 Ballon d’Or nominee, said. “I’ve grown up here as a player and a person and developed a really special bond with our supporters, which means a lot to me.

“Over the years, I’ve experienced some amazing moments here – but I believe that the best is yet to come and I know the aim here at Arsenal is to compete for the highest honours.”

New contract with The Arsenal. @Katie_McCabe11 is here to stay ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 29, 2023

Head Coach Jonas Eidevall added: “Katie McCabe brings us so much on and off the pitch, so we are delighted to say that she has signed a new contract here with us. She has been one of the top performers in world football over the past few years and her quality and character are integral to what we do here.

“We were very proud to see how she stepped up as captain when called upon last season and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together moving forward.”

McCabe’s international teammate Megan Campbell has found a new club after signing for Everton following her departure from Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

The 30-year-old defender joins Courtney Brosnan and Heather Payne, bringing the number of Ireland stars in the WSL to 13.

Republic of Ireland international Megan Campbell has signed for the Club. ✍️



Welcome, @megcam10! 🇮🇪 — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) September 29, 2023

“It’s a different challenge for me, coming into the WSL with a new team, and I am looking forward to it,” Campbell said.

“Hopefully I can thrive in the blue of Everton and I’m confident it can be a successful season for the team.”