Ryan Byrne/INPHO McCabe celebrates after putting Ireland 1-0 up.
Watch: Katie McCabe scores directly from corner to give Ireland early lead against Canada
The Ireland captain put Vera Pauw’s side 1-0 up in the fourth minute.
26 minutes ago

A STUNNING GOAL from Katie McCabe handed Ireland an early 1-0 lead in their Women’s World Cup Group B clash with Canada.

The Ireland captain produced a brilliant delivery to score directly from a corner in the fourth minute, the ball evading Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and sailing straight into the net.

The strike represents Ireland’s first goal at a Women’s World Cup, and McCabe’s 21st international goal.

Click here to follow all the action as it happens in Perth with our liveblog.

The 42 Team
