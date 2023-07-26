Watch: Katie McCabe scores directly from corner to give Ireland early lead against Canada

A STUNNING GOAL from Katie McCabe handed Ireland an early 1-0 lead in their Women’s World Cup Group B clash with Canada.

The Ireland captain produced a brilliant delivery to score directly from a corner in the fourth minute, the ball evading Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and sailing straight into the net.

Straight from a corner Katie McCabe gives Ireland the lead against Canada with four minutes gone #wwc2023

📺Watch https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE



📻Listen https://t.co/QHSJNYlfx8



📱Follow https://t.co/wLYTuOnlvw pic.twitter.com/PAscA2LWRh — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 26, 2023

The strike represents Ireland’s first goal at a Women’s World Cup, and McCabe’s 21st international goal.

Advertisement

Click here to follow all the action as it happens in Perth with our liveblog.