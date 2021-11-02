'You don't get less than eight out of 10 from her' - Ian Wright heaps praise on Katie McCabe

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Katie McCabe is Ian Wright’s favourite Arsenal women’s player.

Katie McCabe has been phenomenal this season. Source: PA

The former Arsenal and England striker was asked whether Dutch sensation Vivianne Miedema was on UMM’s YouTube series Assumptions, but he didn’t delay in setting the record straight that it is another from Jonas Eidevall’s star-studded squad.

“Viv is like our [Dennis] Bergkamp was, everybody loves her because of how great she is,” Wright said. “I have to say at the moment it’s probably Katie McCabe at left-back.

“She’s one of those players where you don’t get less than eight out of 10 from her. Gets on with her game, flies into tackles, great footballer, great crosses, at the moment scoring great goals. I’m loving Katie McCabe at the moment.”

McCabe has been lighting up the Women’s Super League this season; phenomenal for the Gunners as she enjoys a rich vein of form.

Wright has made no secret of how big of a fan he is, heaping praise on the Dubliner after watching her score a stunning goal in a Player of the Match performance and 3-0 win over Everton at Borehamwood last month.

On an episode of his podcast Wrighty’s House afterwards, co-host Ryan Hunn began talking about Miedema, but Wright again had to have his say on McCabe’s class.

“Honestly, Katie McCabe bro, she’s just like to watch here, the thing is the second half, she’s right down our side.

You know who she reminds me of? As a player? She’s just like Stuart Pearce. She does a Stuart Pearce run, she was just steamrolling, no shit, gets on with it. Gets clattered into, gets up and gets on with it.

Wright played with Pearce, nicknamed ‘Psycho,’ in England teams through the nineties, while the pair have recently featured together on Sky as pundits.

McCabe returned to club duty last week, helping Arsenal into next month’s FA Cup final after skippering Vera Pauw’s Ireland to a bright start to their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Between the narrow defeat to Sweden and monumental win over Finland in Helsinki, she earned some more top-class plaudits.

Paul McGrath 🤝 Katie McCabe pic.twitter.com/9s99FQs2B9 — Emma Duffy (@emmaduffy_) October 27, 2021

“Katie, whatever’s in the water they’re giving you, keep taking it,” Ireland legend Paul McGrath tweeted the 26-year-old. “You’re a brilliant footballer. Much respect young lady. Take care of yourself.”

Her Arsenal side face West Ham in the WSL next on Sunday, while she’ll be back on international duty against Slovakia and Georgia at the end of the month.