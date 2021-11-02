Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 2 November 2021
Advertisement

'You don't get less than eight out of 10 from her' - Ian Wright heaps praise on Katie McCabe

He says the Ireland captain is his favourite Arsenal women’s player.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 2 Nov 2021, 10:11 AM
1 hour ago 1,377 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5589590

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Katie McCabe is Ian Wright’s favourite Arsenal women’s player.

arsenal-v-manchester-city-fa-womens-super-league-meadow-park Katie McCabe has been phenomenal this season. Source: PA

The former Arsenal and England striker was asked whether Dutch sensation Vivianne Miedema was on UMM’s YouTube series Assumptions, but he didn’t delay in setting the record straight that it is another from Jonas Eidevall’s star-studded squad.

“Viv is like our [Dennis] Bergkamp was, everybody loves her because of how great she is,” Wright said. “I have to say at the moment it’s probably Katie McCabe at left-back.

“She’s one of those players where you don’t get less than eight out of 10 from her. Gets on with her game, flies into tackles, great footballer, great crosses, at the moment scoring great goals. I’m loving Katie McCabe at the moment.”

Source: UMM/YouTube

McCabe has been lighting up the Women’s Super League this season; phenomenal for the Gunners as she enjoys a rich vein of form.

Wright has made no secret of how big of a fan he is, heaping praise on the Dubliner after watching her score a stunning goal in a Player of the Match performance and 3-0 win over Everton at Borehamwood last month.

On an episode of his podcast Wrighty’s House afterwards, co-host Ryan Hunn began talking about Miedema, but Wright again had to have his say on McCabe’s class.

“Honestly, Katie McCabe bro, she’s just like to watch here, the thing is the second half, she’s right down our side.

You know who she reminds me of? As a player? She’s just like Stuart Pearce. She does a Stuart Pearce run, she was just steamrolling, no shit, gets on with it. Gets clattered into, gets up and gets on with it.

Wright played with Pearce, nicknamed ‘Psycho,’ in England teams through the nineties, while the pair have recently featured together on Sky as pundits.

McCabe returned to club duty last week, helping Arsenal into next month’s FA Cup final after skippering Vera Pauw’s Ireland to a bright start to their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Between the narrow defeat to Sweden and monumental win over Finland in Helsinki, she earned some more top-class plaudits.

“Katie, whatever’s in the water they’re giving you, keep taking it,” Ireland legend Paul McGrath tweeted the 26-year-old. “You’re a brilliant footballer. Much respect young lady. Take care of yourself.”

Her Arsenal side face West Ham in the WSL next on Sunday, while she’ll be back on international duty against Slovakia and Georgia at the end of the month.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie