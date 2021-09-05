Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Sunday 5 September 2021
Advertisement

Katie McCabe registers assist as Arsenal down defending WSL champions Chelsea

A Beth Mead double helped the Gunners prevail.

By Press Association Sunday 5 Sep 2021, 5:00 PM
21 minutes ago 225 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5541247
Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring.
Image: PA
Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring.
Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring.
Image: PA

BETH MEAD’S brace drove Arsenal to a 3-2 Women’s Super League win over defending champions Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

England star Mead’s double added to Vivianne Miedema’s opener, with more than 8,000 fans lapping up an exciting encounter in north London.

Ireland international Katie McCabe started at left-back and provided the assist for the opening goal before being replaced by Stephanie Catley just after the hour mark.

Erin Cuthbert had Chelsea level at 1-1 at the break as boss Emma Hayes racked up her 250th match at the Blues’ helm.

Mead struck twice in 11 second-half minutes however to turn the tide, and the hosts held on despite Pernille Harder’s effort teeing up a tense finale.

Brighton, for whom Irish international Megan Connolly started in midfield, jumped to second in the embryonic table thanks to a 2-0 win over 10-woman West Ham.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Hammers had Hawa Cissoko sent off just past the half-hour mark, and never recovered from that dismissal.

Inessa Kaagman’s penalty handed the hosts the lead, and Lee Geum-Min found the net before half-time as Brighton effectively settled the contest before the interval.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie