Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo
# Relief
Boost for Ireland as Katie McCabe returns to Arsenal starting XI
There were fears the Dubliner was set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a recent injyry.
341
0
49 minutes ago

THERE WAS good news for Vera Pauw’s Ireland, as Katie McCabe made a quicker-than-expected recovery from injury to start for Arsenal in their clash with Man City today.

The 27-year-old limped out of the Gunners’ Champions League win over Bayern Munich and was pictured afterwards wearing a protective boot on her left foot.

However, after undergoing a scan during the week, it appeared the injury was not as serious as initially feared, as the Dubliner was named in the Ireland squad for upcoming back-to-back away friendlies against the USA.

More to follow 

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     