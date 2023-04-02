Boost for Ireland as Katie McCabe returns to Arsenal starting XI

THERE WAS good news for Vera Pauw’s Ireland, as Katie McCabe made a quicker-than-expected recovery from injury to start for Arsenal in their clash with Man City today.

The 27-year-old limped out of the Gunners’ Champions League win over Bayern Munich and was pictured afterwards wearing a protective boot on her left foot.

However, after undergoing a scan during the week, it appeared the injury was not as serious as initially feared, as the Dubliner was named in the Ireland squad for upcoming back-to-back away friendlies against the USA.

More to follow