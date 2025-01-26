CHELSEA MOVED nine points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League as Guro Reiten’s 84th-minute penalty secured a 1-0 victory over third-placed Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
A scrappy encounter looked to be drifting towards a stalemate when two substitutes turned the tide for Sonia Bompastor’s side in a dramatic finale.
Lauren James, having been sent on in the 57th minute to try to breathe life into a flat display, did exactly that. Having burst past Mariona Caldentey, she cut inside and was tripped by a desperate tackle from Kim Little.
In the aftermath, Ireland international Katie McCabe was shown a second yellow card, seemingly for dissent. Once Reiten had converted the resulting spot-kick, it left the visitors facing an uphill battle.
Advertisement
For McCabe, there may be more consequences to come after she kicked the tunnel on her way off the pitch, a hugely frustrating end to a game that Renee Slegers’ side had probably edged.
Chelsea paraded world-record signing Naomi Girma on the pitch before kick-off, the 24-year-old United States defender having joined the champions earlier on Sunday for a reported £900,000 (€1 million) from San Diego Wave.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Katie McCabe sent off as Chelsea edge Arsenal
CHELSEA MOVED nine points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League as Guro Reiten’s 84th-minute penalty secured a 1-0 victory over third-placed Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
A scrappy encounter looked to be drifting towards a stalemate when two substitutes turned the tide for Sonia Bompastor’s side in a dramatic finale.
Lauren James, having been sent on in the 57th minute to try to breathe life into a flat display, did exactly that. Having burst past Mariona Caldentey, she cut inside and was tripped by a desperate tackle from Kim Little.
In the aftermath, Ireland international Katie McCabe was shown a second yellow card, seemingly for dissent. Once Reiten had converted the resulting spot-kick, it left the visitors facing an uphill battle.
For McCabe, there may be more consequences to come after she kicked the tunnel on her way off the pitch, a hugely frustrating end to a game that Renee Slegers’ side had probably edged.
Chelsea paraded world-record signing Naomi Girma on the pitch before kick-off, the 24-year-old United States defender having joined the champions earlier on Sunday for a reported £900,000 (€1 million) from San Diego Wave.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Frustration Katie McCabe Marching orders Soccer Arsenal Chelsea Ireland Republic