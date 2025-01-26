CHELSEA HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of United States defender Naomi Girma for a reported world-record fee.
The 24-year-old was unveiled on the pitch by the Women’s Super League champions ahead of Sunday’s game against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
Advertisement
She arrives from San Diego Wave for a reported £900,000 (€1.06m), eclipsing the current record – paid by Bay FC in February 2024 for Racheal Kundananji – by £215,000 (€256,000).
At 1.1 million US dollars it makes Girma the first million-dollar transfer in the women’s game after the Blues fended off competition from French side Lyon.
The fee is almost treble the previous British record set when Chelsea signed striker Mayra Ramirez from Levante for £384,000 (€456,000) a year ago.
Chelsea head of women’s football Paul Green said: “Naomi is a world-class defender who is now coming into the prime years of her career.”
First coming to international attention during the 2023 World Cup, at which the US exited in the last 16, Girma played every minute of her country’s victorious Olympic campaign in Paris having been named US Soccer’s female player of the year.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
US international Naomi Girma becomes first million dollar transfer in women's football
CHELSEA HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of United States defender Naomi Girma for a reported world-record fee.
The 24-year-old was unveiled on the pitch by the Women’s Super League champions ahead of Sunday’s game against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
She arrives from San Diego Wave for a reported £900,000 (€1.06m), eclipsing the current record – paid by Bay FC in February 2024 for Racheal Kundananji – by £215,000 (€256,000).
At 1.1 million US dollars it makes Girma the first million-dollar transfer in the women’s game after the Blues fended off competition from French side Lyon.
The fee is almost treble the previous British record set when Chelsea signed striker Mayra Ramirez from Levante for £384,000 (€456,000) a year ago.
Chelsea head of women’s football Paul Green said: “Naomi is a world-class defender who is now coming into the prime years of her career.”
First coming to international attention during the 2023 World Cup, at which the US exited in the last 16, Girma played every minute of her country’s victorious Olympic campaign in Paris having been named US Soccer’s female player of the year.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
naomi girma Soccer world record fee