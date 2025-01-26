Advertisement
Freeworld record fee

US international Naomi Girma becomes first million dollar transfer in women's football

The 24-year-old was unveiled by Chelsea ahead of today’s game against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
1.28pm, 26 Jan 2025

CHELSEA HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of United States defender Naomi Girma for a reported world-record fee.

The 24-year-old was unveiled on the pitch by the Women’s Super League champions ahead of Sunday’s game against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

She arrives from San Diego Wave for a reported £900,000 (€1.06m), eclipsing the current record – paid by Bay FC in February 2024 for Racheal Kundananji – by £215,000 (€256,000).

At 1.1 million US dollars it makes Girma the first million-dollar transfer in the women’s game after the Blues fended off competition from French side Lyon.

The fee is almost treble the previous British record set when Chelsea signed striker Mayra Ramirez from Levante for £384,000 (€456,000) a year ago.

Chelsea head of women’s football Paul Green said: “Naomi is a world-class defender who is now coming into the prime years of her career.”

First coming to international attention during the 2023 World Cup, at which the US exited in the last 16, Girma played every minute of her country’s victorious Olympic campaign in Paris having been named US Soccer’s female player of the year.

