'There's many hungry teams trying to win the URC. We don’t feel entitled or anything'

AFTER PREVIOUSLY COMING up short in the competition following difficult defeats in the Investec Champions Cup, Leinster are hoping the next few weeks will see them going a couple of steps further in the United Rugby Championship.

While their European final defeat to La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium on 20 May two seasons ago arrived seven days on from a URC semi-final exit to Munster in the same venue, the eastern province were still in contention for league honours in the wake of their Champions Cup showpiece reversals in 2022 (La Rochelle) and 2024 (Toulouse).

Although Leo Cullen’s men initially bounced back in the URC games that followed those losses, their league campaigns in both seasons were ultimately ended by the Bulls in the final four.

Leinster responded to their recent Champions Cup semi-final defeat against Northampton Saints with a comprehensive win over Zebre that guarantees they will remain on home soil for the duration of their URC knockout campaign. Tyler Bleyendaal joined the province as an assistant coach for the start of the current season and while he senses a determination in the squad to make amends for previous disappointments, he also understands this is easier said than done.

“The players have spoken of how they have had losses in Europe in the past and bounced back, but then not been able to carry on with that momentum. So that’s where we’re at, preparing for Glasgow after a decent performance at the weekend and the challenge for us is to build on our own momentum through the things we can do well,” Bleyendaal remarked ahead of their round 18 clash with Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.

“The reality is there are many hungry teams trying to win the URC at the moment as well. We don’t feel entitled or anything. We’re going to have to work hard, we’re going to have to be committed. Try to learn and develop as a team and perform better ultimately.”

Advertisement

In between their surprising European loss to Northampton and a 76-5 hammering of a lowly Zebre in the URC, there was Thursday’s British & Irish Lions squad announcement which saw Andy Farrell selecting no fewer than 12 players from Leinster for the forthcoming tour of Australia.

While the news about the Lions directly followed their underwhelming display against the Saints, Bleyendaal believes it was only right that those who made the cut from the province were judged on their overall performances throughout the season.

He also feels the Leinster players who have been selected for Lions duty will be able to place that trip to Australia at the back of their minds for the time being.

“It’s a great achievement for the players who made the squad and everyone is excited and happy. The players will say themselves they don’t want to take away from what Leinster are trying to do. They don’t want that limelight.

“It’s a massive achievement, it did bring energy to the weekend and the match we played. I still feel there is a real drive from those guys to perform for Leinster. I don’t think their minds are working too far ahead, which is good for us.

“It’s great for Leinster. I don’t think one poor performance should define those players and the season they’ve had, because they have performed really well and deserved their spot. Everyone was really pumped for them.”

Meanwhile, Bleyendaal was thrilled Leinster were able to welcome back a fit-again James Ryan in Saturday’s demolition of Zebre.

James Ryan returned from injury last weekend. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Having previously been sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a calf injury in training at the beginning of April, the towering Ireland international (included in the Lions squad last week) returned to competitive action as a 50th minute replacement against the Italians and is in line for a starting berth in their final regular round fixture at home to Glasgow.

“It was great to have JR back. He had been slowly tipping away and being diligent with his rehab. It’s good to get him out for a run and he seemed to come off the field with no ill effects from the injury, which is great,” Bleyendaal added.

“I’d say he’s pretty hungry to get out there and try and, maybe not run around the field, but run into bodies and tackle bodies. He enjoys that contact side of things. It’s exciting.”