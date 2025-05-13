'I knew I had to try and get on the ball' - Donegal matchwinner Niall O'Donnell

THE CLOCK HAD just ticked past the 17-minute mark of extra time of the Ulster final when Shane O’Donnell laid the ball off to his brother, Niall O’Donnell.

The game going to extra-time gave Niall O’Donnell something to work with and he was sent on for Jamie Brennan to start the ‘new game’ of extra-time.

He took the pass and his solo was high. It tempted Armagh’s Jason Duffy in to tackle but O’Donnell’s sharp turn goalwards beat him. Shane McPartlan also took a step the wrong way and opened up a space inside the two-point arc.

O’Donnell then laid off to Michael Langan and then looped into space, took the return pass and threaded the ball over the bar with his left boot.

And that was the kick that won the Ulster title for Donegal.

Afterwards, O’Donnell stated that his own mind was whirring as the five allotted subs were used in normal time.

“Not all games go to extra time but I knew as soon as it went to extra time that I had to get myself right,” said the St Eunan’s man.

“I knew I was going to have a part, so straight away when I went to extra time, I knew I was going to play then. It was easier for me knowing I was going to be playing, so I just had to get my head right. Because you know in normal time you’re thinking how are you going to get on? Are you not going to get on and they’re going to call you?

“I’m just glad that I got a chance thankfully. I know I’ve been training well, so I’m just happy that I got to show that out on the pitch.”

With Armagh getting the equaliser through Oisín Conaty in the closing moments of normal time, they looked as if they might have more in the tank for the two additional periods of ten minutes.

And yet, Donegal found a way.

“When I came on to the pitch there was me and Shane and Ciaran Moore and Conor O’Donnell, and these boys could run all day. I was obviously that bit fresher maybe than someone else, so I knew I had to try and get on the ball,” said O’Donnell.

“But for me coming on there was more pockets than what there was in normal time to be honest. If you got past your man, it was very hard for them to catch you because they were cramping as well. But I’m just happy that I had a couple of good week’s training behind me and I got to showcase it in extra time.”

He added, “I felt that was fresh so I probably felt that was the best man to hit them kicks to be honest, especially when you’re so fresh if you know what I mean. Otherwise, I was swinging a lazy leg at it maybe, so I just felt that I wanted to take that on.

“I felt like I wanted to get on the ball, I wanted to make things work and I just happened to get in the right positions. My first shot in extra time was wide with my left foot.”

In a match of a million moments, O’Donnell’s last shot was the most decisive of the entire game.

