Katie McCabe wins prestigious Sportswoman of the Year award

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Katie McCabe has been named Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year.

The Arsenal star is the first-ever soccer player to win the award in its 20-year history.

McCabe enjoyed a stunning 2023, full of firsts, for club and country.

She led the Ireland women’s team to their first-ever major tournament in this summer’s World Cup and became their first — and only — goalscorer there with an outstanding Olimpico against Canada.

The versatile Dubliner made history as the first Irishwoman nominated for the Ballon d’Or, she was the only non-finalist included in the Champions League Team of the Season and won two more prestigious club accolades: Women’s Super League Goal of the Season and Arsenal Player of the Season.

She also excelled through the Uefa Nations League campaign, helping Ireland to promotion with six wins from six, five goals and six assists.

McCabe was unable to attend today’s ceremony at the Shelbourne Hotel but her father, Gary, and sisters, Vanessa and Ella, accepted the award from Minister Catherine Martin on her behalf.

“Sorry I couldn’t be with you but I’m actually on a break for the first time in God knows how long, so big apologies for that,” McCabe said in a video message.

“What a special year this was. I’d like to thank my teammates for club and country and all the staff who’ve helped me along the way. I wouldn’t be here without them. And a special thank you to The Irish Times for selecting me as this year’s winner.

“It’s an absolute honour to be even mentioned amongst so many inspirational Irish sportswomen, so this one really, really means a lot.

Fiona Coghlan won the Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award, having captained Ireland to the Grand Slam and the country’s first Women’s Six Nations championship in 2013, while all monthly award winners were recognised at this afternoon’s ceremony.

Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Month winners