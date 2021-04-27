BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland captain and Arsenal star McCabe named in English top-flight Team of the Week

The Dubliner has enjoyed a stunning individual season in the Women’s Super League.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 27 Apr 2021, 2:40 PM
Going well: Katie McCabe.
Image: PA
Image: PA

IRELAND CAPTAIN KATIE McCabe has been included in the Women’s Super League [WSL] Team of the Week as her stunning individual season in the English top-flight continues.

The Arsenal star is named at left-back in the XI, having played the role brilliantly for the Gunners this season, starring in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

McCabe has generally played on the wing through her 50 senior caps for the Girls In Green to date, but her soon-to-depart club boss Joe Montemurro has more often than not deployed her in the left-full position, developing her there.

The switch has paid dividends for the 25-year-old Dubliner, who has really impressed this season  with goals and assists — and is regularly included in weekly top teams. 

With the WSL Player of the Season shortlist also announced today, disgruntled Gunners fans and others are questioning McCabe’s exclusion. 

Arsenal women’s reporter for the Islington Gazette, Josh Bunting, tweeted: “Player of the year awards are quite controversial and everyone will have a different opinion but Katie McCabe has been consistently brilliant this season.”

The London outfit are currently third in the WSL, 10 points adrift of reigning champions and cross-city rivals Chelsea with a game in hand. Manchester City sit second, two points behind the Blues and eight ahead of Arsenal, with United  level on points in fourth.

They play West Ham tomorrow, and Everton on Sunday as they look to close the gap.

International football-wise, McCabe will be watching Friday’s 2023 World Cup qualification draw closely as Ireland learn their fate ahead of their fresh bid to reach a first-ever major tournament.

Vera Pauw’s side recently impressed in back-to-back friendlies against higher-ranked Denmark and Belgium, though they lost both games 1-0 (McCabe won her 50th cap in the latter).

Niamh Fahey is another of McCabe’s Girls In Green team-mates impressing across the water, the Liverpool captain named Championship Player of the Month for March last week.

