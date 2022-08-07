Kilkenny forward Nolan named All-Ireland camogie final Player of the Match

Katie Nolan gets away from Méabh Murphy during today's All-Ireland senior final.

KILKENNY FORWARD KATIE Nolan has been named Player of the Match for the 2022 All-Ireland senior camogie final.

The news was announced on The Sunday Game tonight, with Marty Morrissey of RTÉ revealing the winner alongside Camogie Association president Hilda Breslin at the Kilkenny banquet on Noreside.

Nolan received a rapturous reception and standing ovation as she collected her award, with chants of, ‘Nolan’s on fire, your defence is terrified,’ ringing around the room.

Nolan top-scored for the Cats with 0-5, three points from frees and two from play, in the 1-13 to 1-12 decider victory over Cork.

The St Martin’s star hailed her side and toasted the win tonight.

Katie Nolan is named Player of the Match for the 2022 All-Ireland senior camogie final #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/0i5ADj09rV — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 7, 2022

“It’s a special team,” she began. “We’re all one, management and all. Friday night is just an example, we had a meeting before the match, it was motivational and everything you’d want, but we were rolling around the place laughing at the same time with the boys and all their stories. It’s just special.

“We were written off all year, and we knew Cork were going to be a big test, they always are. Any team you meet in an All-Ireland final is going to be a big test. We believe in each other. We always believed we were going to get over that line.

Nolan celebrates after the game with with her mother Helen, father Seamus and sister Amy. Source: Leah Scholes/INPHO

“We had a great start, and usually we don’t have a good start! Usually we’re down by a few at half time, it was probably unusual to be drawing. We were… not happy enough, but things could be worse. We stayed going the whole way to the end. The match is never over until the very end. We just stayed going.”

Mariam Walsh was excellent up front for the Cats, herself and the likewise impressive Denise Gaule finishing with 0-3 a-piece.

Grace Walsh shone at the back, Katie Power stood up down the home straight, and substitute Sophie O’Dwyer’s 58th-minute goal was key.

Fiona Keating fired 1-2 for the Rebels, Amy O’Connor finished with 0-5 from frees, while Katrina Mackey and Hannah Looney also produced big individual displays.