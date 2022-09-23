Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 23 September 2022
Advertisement

Katie O’Brien secures Para gold at World Rowing Championships

O’Brien secured Ireland’s first medal in the Czech Republic.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Sep 2022, 2:11 PM
1 hour ago 647 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5874422
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO

IRELAND’S MEDAL HUNT is up and running as Katie O’Brien cruised to victory in the final of the PR2 single sculls at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.

The Galway woman led from the off in the four-boat final, eventually finishing in 9:25.23. That time put her 10 seconds ahead of Australian Kathryn Ross. Ukraine’s Anna Aisanova took third. 

O’Brien will compete in the Para mixed double final with Steven McGowen next week.

Earlier, Ireland’s Zoe Hyde and Sanita Puspure progressed to Sunday’s final of the double sculls in second after staying clear of the Germans but failing to catch the Dutch.

On Saturday, Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy hope to defend their lightweight double sculls gold. Women’s lightweight double Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey are also in action, as are women’s four Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh. 

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie