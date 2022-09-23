Katie O’Brien secures Para gold at World Rowing Championships

IRELAND’S MEDAL HUNT is up and running as Katie O’Brien cruised to victory in the final of the PR2 single sculls at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.

The Galway woman led from the off in the four-boat final, eventually finishing in 9:25.23. That time put her 10 seconds ahead of Australian Kathryn Ross. Ukraine’s Anna Aisanova took third.

🥇It's gold for the phenomenal Katie O'Brien in the PR2 single sculls at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.

To see if Ireland can win more medals, tune into @rteone or @RTEplayer from noon on Saturday #rtesport pic.twitter.com/Zax2YeOckS — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 23, 2022

O’Brien will compete in the Para mixed double final with Steven McGowen next week.

Advertisement

Earlier, Ireland’s Zoe Hyde and Sanita Puspure progressed to Sunday’s final of the double sculls in second after staying clear of the Germans but failing to catch the Dutch.

On Saturday, Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy hope to defend their lightweight double sculls gold. Women’s lightweight double Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey are also in action, as are women’s four Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh.