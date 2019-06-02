Taylor survives almighty scare to take undisputed title

Gavan Casey reports from Madison Square Garden, New York

KATIE TAYLOR FINALLY met her match in the professional ring at Madison Square Garden, New York, on Saturday night but emerged on the right side of a controversial decision to become Ireland’s first undisputed champion of the modern era.

Following 10 rounds of war with Belgium’s Delfine Persoon, Taylor was awarded the contest on the slenderest of margins: 95-95 and 96-94 x2 — a majority decision victory.

Persoon, who might well have stopped Taylor in an electric 10th round if they were fighting over three minutes, departed the ring in disgust following the verdict.

This writer scored the contest 95-95, a draw.

In victory, Taylor relieves Persoon of her WBC title, also adding the Ring Magazine belt to her completed lightweight collection.

But they’ll more than likely have to do it again.

More to follow.