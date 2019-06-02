This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 2 June, 2019
Taylor survives almighty scare to take undisputed title

Taylor was awarded a razor-tight contest on scores of 95-95 and 96-94 x2.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 2 Jun 2019, 2:50 AM
26 minutes ago 3,369 Views 24 Comments
https://the42.ie/4665314
What. A. Fight.
Image: Tom Hogan; ©INPHO/Tom Hogan/INPHO
What. A. Fight.
What. A. Fight.
Image: Tom Hogan; ©INPHO/Tom Hogan/INPHO

Gavan Casey reports from Madison Square Garden, New York

KATIE TAYLOR FINALLY met her match in the professional ring at Madison Square Garden, New York, on Saturday night but emerged on the right side of a controversial decision to become Ireland’s first undisputed champion of the modern era.

Following 10 rounds of war with Belgium’s Delfine Persoon, Taylor was awarded the contest on the slenderest of margins: 95-95 and 96-94 x2 — a majority decision victory.

Persoon, who might well have stopped Taylor in an electric 10th round if they were fighting over three minutes, departed the ring in disgust following the verdict.

This writer scored the contest 95-95, a draw.

In victory, Taylor relieves Persoon of her WBC title, also adding the Ring Magazine belt to her completed lightweight collection.

But they’ll more than likely have to do it again.

More to follow.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

