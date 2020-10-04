Taylor to headline female world-title tripleheader next month

Taylor will be the main event on Sky Sports on 14 November.

KATIE TAYLOR WILL defend her undisputed lightweight title next month when she faces her WBA mandatory challenger Miriam Guttierez [13-0, 5KOs] in an as-of-yet unconfirmed location in the UK.

Taylor [16-0, 6KOs] will headline the 14 November Matchroom Boxing card which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and will include two other female world-title fights: England’s Terri Harper [10-0-1, 5KOS] will defend her WBC World super-featherweight title against Spanish-Norwegian Katharina Thanderz [13-0, 2KOs] and another Englishwoman, Rachel Ball [6-1], will square off with popular Aussie Ebanie Bridges [4-0, 2KOs] for the vacant WBA bantamweight strap.

November’s fight with 37-year-old Spaniard Gutierrez will make for the third time that Taylor has officially ‘headlined’ on Sky, and will mark the second defence of her undisputed lightweight crown following August’s unanimous-decision victory over rival Delfine Persoon.

“I’m delighted to be headlining another fight night on Sky Sports,” said the Irish icon.

When I turned professional, it was a bit of step into the unknown in terms of how it all would go, so to have these opportunities to headline cards is something I never take for granted.

“It’s been a pretty quick turnaround from my last fight but I’m always looking towards the next challenge and I really wanted to fight again before the end of the year. The pandemic has obviously made it a very uncertain time in terms of scheduling fights so I’m really excited to have a date to focus on.

“I’m expecting a very tough fight against an undefeated challenger, but I’ve been back in training camp in the US for the past couple of weeks and I’m looking forward to successfully defending my titles on 14 November.”

Challenger Gutierrez added: “I am very happy, eager and excited. I am preparing myself 100% for this fight with Katie. This is the great challenge that I have pursued in my sports career, to be able to fight for the undisputed crown.”

“This a historic moment,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “A huge night of boxing that will be headlined by not one, but three women’s world title fights. Katie Taylor has spun the game on its head since she turned pro and has paved the way for so many great female fighters. Katie faces the second mandatory challenger during her undisputed reign in tough undefeated Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez.”

“Katie Taylor continues her epic journey as one of the world’s elite boxers on a terrific tripleheader of women’s world title action,” said Adam Smith, Head of Boxing at Sky Sports. “The Irish star displayed grit and determination in a punishing rematch win over Delfine Persoon in Fight Camp, and her renowned skills should also be on show against Miriam Gutierrez.”