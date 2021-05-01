BE PART OF THE TEAM

Taylor edges out Jonas in another enthralling encounter to defend undisputed title

The Irish icon earned a razor-tight unanimous decision over her friend and foe from Liverpool in a modern classic.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 1 May 2021, 10:47 PM
Katie Taylor celebrates (file pic).
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO
KATIE TAYLOR IS still the undisputed lightweight champion after edging out Natasha Jonas in another enthralling clash between the old rivals.

The judges at ringside at the Manchester Arena scored the contest 96-94, 96-95 and 96-95 in favour of the Irish icon, a unanimous decision which was applauded even in Jonas’ corner.

Taylor retains her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight titles, and her undisputed status, after the 18th victory of her professional career.

More to follow.

