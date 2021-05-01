Taylor edges out Jonas in another enthralling encounter to defend undisputed title

KATIE TAYLOR IS still the undisputed lightweight champion after edging out Natasha Jonas in another enthralling clash between the old rivals.

The judges at ringside at the Manchester Arena scored the contest 96-94, 96-95 and 96-95 in favour of the Irish icon, a unanimous decision which was applauded even in Jonas’ corner.

Taylor retains her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight titles, and her undisputed status, after the 18th victory of her professional career.

More to follow.