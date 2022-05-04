Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 4 May 2022
Advertisement

Katie Taylor's triumph over Amanda Serrano attracted 1.5 million viewers worldwide

Fans tuned in across 170+ markets worldwide.

By Maurice Brosnan Wednesday 4 May 2022, 4:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,698 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5754985
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

AN UNPRECEDENTED AUDIENCE of 1.5 million worldwide watched the Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano fight last Saturday, setting a new women’s boxing viewership record. 

DAZN, who broadcast the Madison Square Garden bout, said the fight was watched across 170+ markets. It was the first female fight ever to headline at the iconic New York venue. The U.S. and the UK saw the most fans tune in while Spain, Canada, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Italy, Japan, and Brazil rounded out the top 10. 

“Everyone was talking about this fight being the biggest in women’s boxing history, but I think it actually exceeded everything that people were talking about,” said the victorious Katie Taylor. 

“This was a special, special moment. I think that both myself and Amanda have broken down so many barriers in the last few years in our sport. I love my sport and I want to keep making history.”

Serrano added: “We won. We won for equality. We won for fair pay. We won for boxing. We won for women. We won for young girls. So I raise my hand as a champion, no matter what the outcome of one fight was.” 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “Saturday was a triumph for women’s boxing and for DAZN.  Promoting women’s sport is central to our mission – far beyond being part of our social impact agenda, we have always seen it as a real commercial opportunity for DAZN and Saturday’s fight confirmed that.

“The fight’s incredible viewing figures and new subscriber numbers are evidence of widespread popularity and will move the conversation in the right direction.”

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie