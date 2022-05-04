Katie Taylor's triumph over Amanda Serrano attracted 1.5 million viewers worldwide

AN UNPRECEDENTED AUDIENCE of 1.5 million worldwide watched the Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano fight last Saturday, setting a new women’s boxing viewership record.

DAZN, who broadcast the Madison Square Garden bout, said the fight was watched across 170+ markets. It was the first female fight ever to headline at the iconic New York venue. The U.S. and the UK saw the most fans tune in while Spain, Canada, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Italy, Japan, and Brazil rounded out the top 10.

“Everyone was talking about this fight being the biggest in women’s boxing history, but I think it actually exceeded everything that people were talking about,” said the victorious Katie Taylor.

“This was a special, special moment. I think that both myself and Amanda have broken down so many barriers in the last few years in our sport. I love my sport and I want to keep making history.”

Serrano added: “We won. We won for equality. We won for fair pay. We won for boxing. We won for women. We won for young girls. So I raise my hand as a champion, no matter what the outcome of one fight was.”

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “Saturday was a triumph for women’s boxing and for DAZN. Promoting women’s sport is central to our mission – far beyond being part of our social impact agenda, we have always seen it as a real commercial opportunity for DAZN and Saturday’s fight confirmed that.

“The fight’s incredible viewing figures and new subscriber numbers are evidence of widespread popularity and will move the conversation in the right direction.”