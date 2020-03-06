Katie Taylor lands blockbuster fight against seven-weight champion

KATIE TAYLOR FINALLY has what she wants, a chance to test herself at the highest level against a pound-for-pound rival in the biggest fight of her career to date.

The 2 May promotion – as chief support to Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight clash against Alexander Povetkin – was confirmed this morning by Matchroom Sport. It also ensures Taylor has been afforded a significant pay-day. Sadly, from the perspective of Irish fans, the fight will not be free to air, as a Sky pay-for-view event.

Taylor’s opponent, Amanda Serrano, is as talented as she is noisy. Having been calling Taylor out for a couple of years, Serrano now has the test that she too has been craving, a chance to steal Taylor’s status as undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

Like Taylor, her credentials are impressive. Unbeaten in eight years, Serrano has compiled a 38-1-1 record, the draw coming in just her fifth professional fight, the defeat an away day in Sweden in 2o12, when she lost on a disputed points decision.

Since then she has won 23 fights on the spin, dabbled in MMA and professional wrestling, and – after Taylor – has become one of the most recognisable female boxers in the pro game.

She is the only Puerto Rican fighter to win world titles in seven different weight divisions – which, to put in an Irish context, is akin to the number of All-Ireland medals and All-Stars Henry Shefflin has won.

Twice named female boxer of the year, the 31-year-old will be a marginal underdog when she faces Taylor, the winner knowing this fight will define their career.