This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 6 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Katie Taylor lands blockbuster fight against seven-weight champion

The Wicklow woman faces toughest test of her professional career when she meets Amanda Serrano in Manchester on 2 May.

By Garry Doyle Friday 6 Mar 2020, 10:03 AM
52 minutes ago 6,262 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5035584
Katie Taylor fights on May 2 in Manchester.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Katie Taylor fights on May 2 in Manchester.
Katie Taylor fights on May 2 in Manchester.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

KATIE TAYLOR FINALLY has what she wants, a chance to test herself at the highest level against a pound-for-pound rival in the biggest fight of her career to date.

The 2 May promotion – as chief support to Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight clash against Alexander Povetkin – was confirmed this morning by Matchroom Sport. It also ensures Taylor has been afforded a significant pay-day. Sadly, from the perspective of Irish fans, the fight will not be free to air, as a Sky pay-for-view event.

Taylor’s opponent, Amanda Serrano, is as talented as she is noisy. Having been calling Taylor out for a couple of years, Serrano now has the test that she too has been craving, a chance to steal Taylor’s status as undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

Like Taylor, her credentials are impressive. Unbeaten in eight years, Serrano has compiled a 38-1-1 record, the draw coming in just her fifth professional fight, the defeat an away day in Sweden in 2o12, when she lost on a disputed points decision.

Since then she has won 23 fights on the spin, dabbled in MMA and professional wrestling, and – after Taylor – has become one of the most recognisable female boxers in the pro game.

She is the only Puerto Rican fighter to win world titles in seven different weight divisions – which, to put in an Irish context, is akin to the number of All-Ireland medals and All-Stars Henry Shefflin has won.

Twice named female boxer of the year, the 31-year-old will be a marginal underdog when she faces Taylor, the winner knowing this fight will define their career.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie