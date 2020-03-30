This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Katie Taylor's blockbuster fight with seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano is off

Promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that the 2 May card in Manchester, which included Dillian Whyte versus Alexander Povetkin as the co-main event, has been postponed.

By Ben Blake Monday 30 Mar 2020, 12:40 PM
59 minutes ago 2,879 Views 3 Comments
Taylor celebrating her victory against Christina Linardatou last November.
Image: PA
Taylor celebrating her victory against Christina Linardatou last November.
Image: PA

KATIE TAYLOR’S HIGHLY anticipated fight against Amanda Serrano is the last sporting event to fall by the wayside. 

The Irish icon was set to defend her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts against the Puerto Rican seven-weight champion at Manchester Arena on 2 May. 

A heavyweight showdown between Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin was set to be the co-main event on the night.

However, the British Boxing Board of Control has extended its suspension of boxing tournaments to the end of May due to the spread of Covid-19, and Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the news this morning.

“We will make an official announcement today but basically, yes [the event is off],” Hearn told TalkSport.

“Every sport is looking at their calendar but nobody knows when [it will resume].”

dillian-whyte-and-alexander-povetkin-file-photo Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin. Source: Martin Rickett

“We all hope we can return to some kind of boxing in June, whether that is behind closed doors at first, whether that is back in small hall shows, and then we hope we can get to the bigger stuff by the end of June, early July. But we are completely guessing.”

“We have looked at alternative dates for everything without knowing anything concrete,” added Hearn.

