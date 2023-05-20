LIVE: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super Lightweight Championship

Alicia Baumgardner has Cameron ahead by four rounds to one through five rounds. There are a couple of rounds there that could go either way, but it’s indication of the size of the task facing Taylor as we enter the second half of the fight.
Cameron gets Taylor back up on the ropes again, and starts to go to the body, but Katie responds and tags Cameron in return. Cameron looks to press home her advantage, but Taylor catches her with a few nice counters.
Cameron is not going to give Taylor a way back into this fight easily. Katie lands a good body shot and follows it up, but that flurry aside, Cameron is largely dictating. That’s another round for Cameron.
On DAZN’s broadcast, Andy Lee and Alicia Baumgardner both have Cameron 2-1 up through three rounds.
Every Taylor punch brings a roar from the Dublin crowd, but Cameron smiles as if to say: is that all you’ve got?
Cameron has thrown more than twice as many punches as Taylor in those opening two rounds, but Taylor is by far the more accurate of the two, landing 35% to Cameron’s 20%.
With the crowd willing her on, Taylor lands a big right on Cameron. Cameron responds with a good body shot with Taylor up against the ropes, but Taylor finds her mark again with a nice left hook.
All of the experts who told you all week that this was going to be a 50/50 fight? Now you see why.
Taylor’s corner reassure her that she won the round. Whether or not all three judges also see it that way remains to be seen.
Cameron starts the fight on the front foot but Taylor is happy to stay at arm’s length in the opening exhanges. Cameron walks Taylor back onto the ropes, and then the two meet in the middle of the ring where Taylor throws a nice combo. Taylor gets through with another one-two but Cameron finishes the round the strongest and gets through with a couple of shots of her own. Very evenly matched, but Cameron is certainly not daunted by the occasion.
Referee Sparkle Lee from America calls Taylor and Cameron together in the centre of the ring for her final instructions. The fighters touch gloves. Here we go.
I’m not sure if Chantelle Cameron has experienced an atmosphere like this before. I’m not sure many have. It is loud in the 3Arena.
There’s just the hint of a smile on Taylor’s face as she pauses on the ring apron for a moment before stepping through the ropes and surveys this crowd – her crowd.
She has waited a long, long time for this.
Sibéal – who sang the national anthem a few moments ago – returns to open Katie’s ring walk with Diddy and Skylar Gray’s Coming Home, which is perfectly chosen.
Just listen to that reception for Katie Taylor as they play out the pre-fight VT on the big screen.
In her 23rd professional bout, she is home.
The 3Arena is absolutely hopping to the sounds of Olé Olé Olé as Chantelle Cameron — the defending champion here tonight, remember — is called to the ring by our MC, David Diamante.
Here we go.
And that sound you can now hear is boxing’s national anthem, Sweet Caroline.
While the Dublin crowd belt that out, here’s another look at Gavan Casey’s pre-fight preview:
THE TWO BOXERS’ teams have exuded an earnest confidence all week, but the rest of us really haven’t a clue as to who’s going to have their arm raised when the dust settles on the 3Arena ring tonight.
Even the various other stakeholders involved in Katie Taylor’s challenge of Chantelle Cameron for the undisputed light-welterweight championship are split down the middle. Predictions have typically been preceded by an ‘Oooft’ and delivered with a dozen qualifiers.
The conviction and comfort with which Taylor has carried herself in Dublin all week has swayed plenty of previously undecided voters in her favour.
We’re moments away from ringwalks here, but first, Amhrán na bhFiann.
The 3Arena is packed to capacity, with the vast majority of tickets snapped up within minutes of going on sale.
But the atmosphere has been notably punctured by Jose Felix, who has in the last few moments landed a major shock in the chief support bout of the evening, stopping previously undefeated Naas boxer Gary Cully in the third round.
In a few minutes, in front of a sold-out 3Arena, Katie Taylor will make her ringwalk for her long overdue homecoming fight against Chantelle Cameron.
An undisputed Irish sporting great.
Bidding to become an undisputed two-weight champion.
On a night of undisputed significance for professional boxing in Ireland.
Taylor v Cameron is coming up shortly. Stay with us and you won’t miss a moment.