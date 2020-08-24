This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 24 August, 2020
Katie Taylor #2 as Ring Magazine release inaugural women's pound-for-pound rankings

Three-weight world champion Claressa Shields tops Ring Magazine’s list.

By Niall Kelly Monday 24 Aug 2020, 1:56 PM
Taylor: 16-0 after victory in Persoon rematch.
Image: Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson/INPHO
Image: Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson/INPHO

KATIE TAYLOR HAS been ranked the second-best women’s professional boxer in the world in Ring Magazine’s inaugural pound-for-pound list.

Ireland’s undefeated, undisputed lightweight champion ranks second only to three-weight world champion Claressa Shields in the list published on Sunday.

Taylor defended her belts and improved her pro record to 16-0 with a unanimous decision victory over Delfine Persoon in Eddie Hearn’s ‘Matchroom Square Garden’ on Saturday night.

Ring Magazine’s P4P rankings have long been regarded as the official ranking of the best boxers, irrespective of their weight division.

The celebrated publication’s decision to commission an inaugural list follows a busy month in the women’s game which also saw Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas fight to a draw, and Jessica McCaskill crowed undisputed welterweight champion with a stunning upset of Cecilia Braekhus.

Braekhus is ranked third with McCaskill fourth and Amanda Serrano — who was due to face Taylor in May before the fight was postponed due to Covid-19 — in fifth.

Persoon, Yesica Bopp, Daniela Bermudez, Mariana Juarez and Marcela Acuña round out the top 10.

See Ring Magazine’s rankings in full here >

