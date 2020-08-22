Katie Taylor defends her undisputed title in another entertaining nail-biter with Persoon

KATIE TAYLOR HAS defended her undisputed lightweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Delfine Persoon in their long-awaited rematch.

After another engaging contest which at times replicated their original classic at Madison Square Garden, New York, Taylor was awarded the judges’ decision on scores of 96-94 x2 and 98-93.

The third score by judge Victor Loughlin seemed wide but while a number of pundits on the Sky Sports Box Office panel either had Persoon winning the fight narrowly or scored it a draw on their own unofficial scorecards, the Belgian herself told Sky post-fight that she respected the decision and that “She (Taylor) deserved to win.” This writer was in agreement with the 35-year-old Flemish warrior, scoring it 96-94 in Taylor’s favour.

With a close but clear victory on the only cards that matter, Taylor improves her record to 16-0 (6KOs) and retains her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight world titles.

“I knew it was going to be tough and I had to dig deep at some stages in the fight,” the Bray woman told Sky.

“But I thought I boxed better than the last time, even though I got drawn in a few times, and that’s what got me the win in the end.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“You can’t relax against Delfine, you know she’s going to come and come and we’ve had two amazing fights.

“I thought it was a lot more convincing tonight.”

More to follow.