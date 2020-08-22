This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 23 August, 2020
Katie Taylor defends her undisputed title in another entertaining nail-biter with Persoon

Delfine Persoon said she believed Taylor deserved her unanimous decision following another close encounter between the two rivals.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 22 Aug 2020, 10:49 PM
1 hour ago 34,671 Views 63 Comments
Taylor celebrates the judges' verdict at 'Matchroom Square Garden'.
Image: Mark Robinson
Image: Mark Robinson

KATIE TAYLOR HAS defended her undisputed lightweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Delfine Persoon in their long-awaited rematch.

After another engaging contest which at times replicated their original classic at Madison Square Garden, New York, Taylor was awarded the judges’ decision on scores of 96-94 x2 and 98-93.

The third score by judge Victor Loughlin seemed wide but while a number of pundits on the Sky Sports Box Office panel either had Persoon winning the fight narrowly or scored it a draw on their own unofficial scorecards, the Belgian herself told Sky post-fight that she respected the decision and that “She (Taylor) deserved to win.” This writer was in agreement with the 35-year-old Flemish warrior, scoring it 96-94 in Taylor’s favour.

With a close but clear victory on the only cards that matter, Taylor improves her record to 16-0 (6KOs) and retains her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight world titles.

“I knew it was going to be tough and I had to dig deep at some stages in the fight,” the Bray woman told Sky.

“But I thought I boxed better than the last time, even though I got drawn in a few times, and that’s what got me the win in the end.

“You can’t relax against Delfine, you know she’s going to come and come and we’ve had two amazing fights.

“I thought it was a lot more convincing tonight.”

More to follow.

