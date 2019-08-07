This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
CNN to air new Katie Taylor documentary to worldwide audience this Saturday

The film will be shown on CNN’s American and international channels, and will be available to watch in Ireland for many.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 7:38 PM
31 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4756494

A NEW SHORT film documenting Katie Taylor’s rise to the pinnacle of boxing will be beamed worldwide by American news-based network CNN this Saturday.

The half-hour-long feature on the boxer will be a special edition of the Connect The World series, CNN’s flagship international news and current affairs programme.

The series is presented by one of CNN International’s highest-profile anchors, Becky Anderson.

Her Undisputed Taylor documentary will be broadcast to millions across all of CNN’s American and international channels, and will be available to many digital TV subscribers in Ireland for whom CNN International is typically a non-subscription channel (Sky channel 506/878, Virgin Media Ireland channel 205).

The viewing times in Ireland are as follows:

Saturday: 13:30, 21:30; Sunday: 03:30, 16:30; Monday: 03:30, 08:30; Tuesday: 17:30

CNN’s special feature follows the success of Ross Whitaker’s critically acclaimed Katie feature documentary, which is available to watch on Netflix.

