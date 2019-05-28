'Biggest night of my career' - Taylor says winning undisputed world title would surpass Olympic gold

Katie Taylor at the welcome reception in New York.

WE’RE JUST DAYS away from the biggest night of Katie Taylor’s professional boxing career.

At Madison Square Garden this Saturday, the legendary Irish fighter can become the undisputed lightweight champion of the world by defeating Belgian veteran Delfine Persoon.

The Bray native turned pro after the disappointment of Rio 2016, and she has gone on to acquire the WBA, IBF and WBO belts thanks to 13 straight victories.

32-year-old Taylor now aims to add Persoon’s WBC title to her collection on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title defence against Andy Ruiz Jr in New York this weekend.

“This is a fight I have always wanted,” Taylor told Sky Sports News. “To be fighting for the undisputed title in Madison Square Garden is absolutely phenomenal really.

“This journey has been incredible over the last few years and hopefully I will perform well on 1 June.

I cannot wait to write my name in the history books. Ever since I did turn pro, I wanted to become the undisputed champion, I wanted to make history in this sport and I am so close to it now.”

Taylor, who claimed an Olympic gold medal in London seven years ago, believes this latest success would surpass that achievement.

Delfine Persoon is a fantastic champion,” Taylor added. “She has been a champion for numerous years now — a long-reigning champion. I think she has had 43 wins and one loss so she is an outstanding champion.

“That is why I have prepared so hard for this fight. I am expecting my toughest fight to date but I am ready for this challenge and I am ready to perform brilliantly on Saturday night.

This is the pinnacle of the sport really — to become the undisputed champion of the world is the pinnacle of boxing.

“This would be the biggest night of my career so far. The Olympics in 2012 was absolutely outstanding but I think this night would even pass that out. This is definitely the biggest night of my career and I can’t wait for it.”

