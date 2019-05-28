This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 28 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Biggest night of my career' - Taylor says winning undisputed world title would surpass Olympic gold

The Irish boxing superstar can make it happen when she fights Delfine Persoon at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 28 May 2019, 12:10 PM
3 minutes ago 57 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4657457
Katie Taylor at the welcome reception in New York.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Katie Taylor at the welcome reception in New York.
Katie Taylor at the welcome reception in New York.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

WE’RE JUST DAYS away from the biggest night of Katie Taylor’s professional boxing career.

At Madison Square Garden this Saturday, the legendary Irish fighter can become the undisputed lightweight champion of the world by defeating Belgian veteran Delfine Persoon. 

The Bray native turned pro after the disappointment of Rio 2016, and she has gone on to acquire the WBA, IBF and WBO belts thanks to 13 straight victories. 

32-year-old Taylor now aims to add Persoon’s WBC title to her collection on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title defence against Andy Ruiz Jr in New York this weekend. 

“This is a fight I have always wanted,” Taylor told Sky Sports News. “To be fighting for the undisputed title in Madison Square Garden is absolutely phenomenal really.

“This journey has been incredible over the last few years and hopefully I will perform well on 1 June.

I cannot wait to write my name in the history books. Ever since I did turn pro, I wanted to become the undisputed champion, I wanted to make history in this sport and I am so close to it now.”

Taylor, who claimed an Olympic gold medal in London seven years ago, believes this latest success would surpass that achievement. 

Delfine Persoon is a fantastic champion,” Taylor added. “She has been a champion for numerous years now — a long-reigning champion. I think she has had 43 wins and one loss so she is an outstanding champion.

“That is why I have prepared so hard for this fight. I am expecting my toughest fight to date but I am ready for this challenge and I am ready to perform brilliantly on Saturday night.

This is the pinnacle of the sport really — to become the undisputed champion of the world is the pinnacle of boxing.

“This would be the biggest night of my career so far. The Olympics in 2012 was absolutely outstanding but I think this night would even pass that out. This is definitely the biggest night of my career and I can’t wait for it.”

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie