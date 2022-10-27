'Female fighters are putting the males to shame in terms of the challenges they are accepting'

IT IS BACK to where it all began for Katie Taylor and Eddie Hearn. Six years on from her pro debut at Wembley, the undisputed lightweight world champion returns to the same venue on Saturday night.

It was a soft launch then, 3,000 watching on as Taylor easily dismissed Karina Kopinska with a third-round technical knockout. 20 fights later, she is back for a mandatory defence against undefeated Argentinian Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-0).

That is one of three female fights on the card. For Eddie Hearn, what was strange then is standard now. In actual fact, they are leading the way.

“I feel a bit strange talking about women’s boxing. I think actually we need to stop talking like that,” the promoter says at the pre-fight press conference in London.

“Right now, the female fighters are putting the male fighters to shame in terms of the challenges they are accepting and taking. Actually, in terms of the entertainment we are seeing in the ring.

“We have the legend of female boxing on Saturday night, Katie Taylor. We also got a tremendous fight for the European super-bantamweight title. One that will lead to a World Championship shot for the winner.

“The winner of this fight will become the mandatory challenger for the IBF and Cherneka Johnson. It is a massive opportunity for Ellie Scotney, taking on Mary Romero.”

English prospects Ellie Scotney or Maiseyrose Courtney nod approvingly with every mention of the path Taylor has forged and the example set.

Advertisement

Source: Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson/INPHO

For her part, Taylor is focused on the task at hand. In comparison to the exhilaration that was the Amanda Serrano showdown at Madison Square Garden, this weekend’s contest is relatively low-key.

Not that it won’t be entertaining. Watching the champion in various media engagements this week, there are various talking points repeatedly touched upon. She is quick to hail the performance of Ireland at the European Women’s Boxing Championships, for example.

More than once she has brought up individuals like World, Commonwealth and European Gold winner Amy Broadhurst as ‘one to watch’. The Dundalk southpaw joined up for sparring prior to the Serrano fight and Taylor is keen to elevate her growing reputation.

It is particularly noticeable that the constant talk of two relatable themes is starting to grate. When will she walk away? What more is there to do?

Retirement and motivation. Topics that are starting to produce a ‘fingernails on chalkboard’ expression.

No one has thought more about such matters than she has. The boxer who lingers one fight too long is a fate she is keen to avoid but right now, Taylor loves what she is doing and has more boxes to tick.

When she spells it out, the answer is relatively simple.

“Every fight at this stage is a big fight,” Taylor explains.

“There is no such thing as an easy fight at this stage of my career. It is great to be back at the scene where it all started. I don’t think we thought six years ago we would be in this position.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“Madison Square Garden, bringing women’s boxing to where it is now. It has been a phenomenal six years. I still really honestly believe the best is yet to come.”

Source: Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson/INPHO

Living the dream. This is Carabajal’s first professional fight outside Argentina. The 32-year-old’s training career is flush with her country’s flag. At the media workout, she wore a Los Unicos De La Boca shirt with a portrait of Diego Maradona.

A shock victory on Saturday night would make her a national hero, as well as make her career.

Meanwhile, for Taylor, it is another welcomed chance to do what she does best.

“I don’t find it difficult at all to motivate myself to be quite honest. I understand the challenges ahead of me. Like I said, there are no such things as easy fights.

“She has everything to gain in this fight, nothing to lose. These fighters are always very dangerous. I’m just looking forward to showcasing what I can do on Saturday night.

“My training camp is going brilliantly, my mindset is still completely the same. I just love the sport.

“I’m as passionate about the sport today as I ever was. That is where the motivation comes from.”