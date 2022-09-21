Katie Taylor to defend her undisputed lightweight title in London in October

Katie Taylor celebrating after her win over Amanda Serrano.

Katie Taylor celebrating after her win over Amanda Serrano.

KATIE TAYLOR WILL defend her undisputed lightweight title against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena in Wembley on 29 October.

Earlier this year, Taylor defended her lightweight crown after a split decision against Amanda Serrano at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

There was growing speculation after that victory that her next outing would be a homecoming bout in Croke Park, but will instead face Carabajal in London next month.

Advertisement

More to follow…