Katie Taylor to defend her undisputed lightweight title in London in October

KATIE TAYLOR WILL defend her undisputed lightweight title against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena in Wembley on 29 October.
Earlier this year, Taylor defended her lightweight crown after a split decision against Amanda Serrano at the Madison Square Garden in New York.
There was growing speculation after that victory that her next outing would be a homecoming bout in Croke Park, but will instead face Carabajal in London next month.
✨ 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓛𝓮𝓰𝓮𝓷𝓭 𝓡𝓮𝓽𝓾𝓻𝓷𝓼 👑@KatieTaylor defends her Undisputed Lightweight crown vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal!— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 21, 2022
Also on the card Oct 29:
🔘 @_JordanGill vs @MartnezKiko
🔘 @caoimhinagyarko vs Dobson
🔘 @BoxerCully
🔘 @JohnnyFisherBox #TaylorCarabajal pic.twitter.com/Ko3yCzWfTH
