Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 21 September 2022
Advertisement

Katie Taylor to defend her undisputed lightweight title in London in October

The Bray woman will put her belt on the line against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal.

By The42 Team Wednesday 21 Sep 2022, 4:27 PM
7 minutes ago 652 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5872433
Katie Taylor celebrating after her win over Amanda Serrano.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Katie Taylor celebrating after her win over Amanda Serrano.
Katie Taylor celebrating after her win over Amanda Serrano.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

KATIE TAYLOR WILL defend her undisputed lightweight title against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena in Wembley on 29 October.

Earlier this year, Taylor defended her lightweight crown after a split decision against Amanda Serrano at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

There was growing speculation after that victory that her next outing would be a homecoming bout in Croke Park, but will instead face Carabajal in London next month.

More to follow…

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie