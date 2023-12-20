Katie Taylor voted Ireland's most admired athlete for seventh year running

KATIE TAYLOR HAS been named Ireland’s most admired athlete for the seventh year running, while the Ireland men’s rugby team was voted team of the year in the Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index (TSSI).

The TSSI is a survey of 1,000 people with quotas imposed across gender, region, age and social class. It examines the Irish general public’s attitudes towards sport – this is the view of the general public and not a survey of sports fans.

Having tasted defeat for the first time in her professional career earlier this year, Katie Taylor’s November rematch against Chantelle Cameron to become a two-weight undisputed world champion helped her claim the title of Ireland’s Most Admired Athlete for a seventh year running.

In second spot on 9% were World Rugby Player of the Year nominee, Bundee Aki, and Johnny Sexton, who played his final season in 2023.

Jockey Rachael Blackmore was fourth with 6% of the vote, ahead of Ireland rugby international Peter O’Mahony on 5%.

The Republic of Ireland women’s football captain Katie McCabe is the third most admired female athlete, taking 4% of the vote and a share of sixth place overall alongside golfer Rory McIlroy, Kerry footballer David Clifford and Conor McGregor, whose popularity is at a five year high.

In a Rugby World Cup year, and having won the Six Nations, Andy Farrell’s Ireland side features prominently throughout the research and is named Team of the Year with 29% of the vote.

The 2022 Team of the Year, the Republic of Ireland Women’s Football Team, came second with 24% of the vote in a year when they made their World Cup debut, facing hosts Australia in the tournament curtain raiser in front of a crowd of 75,784.

The Ireland rowing team took third place with 11%, after a World Rowing Championship that finished with four medals and seven crews securing qualification for the 2024 Olympics.

The Paris Olympics next summer is the most anticipated sporting event of the year (21%).

The Ireland men’s rugby team‘s return to action in the Six Nations is second in the voting on 17%. Euro 2024 in Germany makes up the top three on 15%, despite Ireland’s absence from the tournament. 11% of the Irish public are most looking forward to seeing the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship unfold in 2024.

Gaelic Games remains Ireland’s favourite sport on 21% with Soccer on 20% and Rugby on 14%. Tennis is once again the nation’s fourth favourite sport but this year it’s joined by athletics (both 4%).