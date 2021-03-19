Olympic classic revisited as Taylor and Jonas confirm showdown 9 years on from London

Natasha Jonas and Katie Taylor following the latter's title defence against Delfine Persoon last year.

KATIE TAYLOR WILL defend her undisputed lightweight throne against England’s Natasha Jonas on 1 May in what will be a punch-for-pay re-run of their famous 2012 London Olympic quarter-final.

Nine years on from an enthralling bout which Taylor won 26-15 on the old amateur scoring system, the Bray woman and popular Liverpudlian Jonas will do battle once more minus the headgear and with WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine lightweight belts on the line rather than an Olympic medal.

Taylor [17-0, 6KOs] will be making her third defence of the 135-pound crown after earning a more comprehensive victory over nemesis Delfine Persoon last August and dominating mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez as the headline act in a landmark event for women’s pro boxing in November.

Jonas [9-1-1, 7KOs], who will be moving up from super-featherweight to challenge Taylor, hasn’t fought since a career-best performance last August in which she was controversially denied victory over fellow Briton and 130-pound world champion Terri Harper in a women’s fight-of-the-year contender.

Most observers felt as though Jonas, 36, shaded a pulsating contest against her younger opponent but the judges scored it a split-decision draw.

“Natasha proved in her last fight that she is still performing at the highest level so it’s a great challenge for me and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Ring Magazine women’s pound-for-pound number one Taylor, 34. “It’s a fight that people have been asking for and those are the type of fights you want to be part of.

People still talk about our fight in the 2012 Olympics and I think that proved to be a real eye-opener for people in terms of what women’s boxing is all about.

“I’m expecting another tough fight on 1 May and I’m looking forward to successfully defending my titles.”

“I’m really excited about getting the fight,” said Jonas. “I made a lot of noise about not wanting to go down in level or class after establishing myself on the world stage in my last fight.

“I know Katie is a different type of animal to Terri Harper but I believe every time I’m asked to step up, I do. I said I wanted to be a champion and anybody at 130 to 140 was in my sights. I know I’m a world-class boxer and I can win a world title.

From the minute Eddie signed me, this fight has been on the cards. Me and Katie had a great story from the Olympics, and we have both been pioneers in our own way. I’m glad that it’s happening and it’s a great fight for women’s boxing and for British and Irish boxing.

Taylor-Jonas will be broadcast on Sky Sports Box Office as the chief-support bout to a heavyweight scrap between Dereck Chisora and Joseph Parker, the latter of whom has recently teamed up with a new trainer in Limerick’s Andy Lee.

Also featuring on the Matchroom bill will be a light-heavyweight world-title bout between Dmitry Bivol and Craig Richards, while Chris Eubank Jr will square off with Marcus Morrison.

“This is one of the strongest shows we’ve promoted and there is still even more to come,” said promoter Eddie Hearn.

“Chisora versus Parker is a brilliant style match up that has been brewing for years and Taylor versus Jonas is one of the biggest fights in women’s boxing.

“The Eubanks are always box office and it’s a massive chance for Marcus Morrison after his brilliant win in Italy.

“Craig Richards goes for world-title glory against the brilliant Russian Dmitry Bivol and there are further announcements to follow. Buckle up and enjoy this one!”