Thursday 24 September 2020
Katie Taylor to return to the ring in November for mandatory title defence

Taylor will take on unbeaten Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez, promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed.

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Sep 2020, 1:28 PM
Taylor: undisputed world lightweight champion.
Image: Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson/INPHO
KATIE TAYLOR WILL put her undisputed world lightweight title on the line again in November.

Taylor, who remains unbeaten in her 16 professional fights to date, will take on WBA mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez, promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed in an interview with Boxing Social.

Gutierrez, 37, has built up a 13-0 record since embarking on a pro career in 2017 although she is yet to fight outside her native Spain.

Taylor’s defence, which will take place in the UK, is set to headline a triple-header of women’s world title fights which is also likely to include Terri Harper’s mandatory super-featherweight defence against Katy Thanderz.

But plans to stage an all-women’s card — whether as a pay-per-view bill or otherwise — are unlikely following conversations between Hearn and Taylor.

 ”I spoke to Katie Taylor about an all-women’s card,” Hearn explained. “I thought that was a really good idea. Katie Taylor looked at me like she wanted to punch me when I said that, and when I started thinking about it, I understand what she’s saying. 

“What they’re fighting for away from the world championships is equality, and what they’re saying is that it’s not women’s boxing or men’s boxing — it’s boxing.

“So actually, when I started thinking about it and listening to what she said, I realised that a women’s only card is actually detrimental in my opinion to the growth of what we’re trying to do.”

November’s planned potential women’s world title triple-header would be “major for the sport”, Hearn added.

“[Katie Taylor] is a huge star, she’s a huge draw, and she’ll be headlining a card in the UK this year.”

