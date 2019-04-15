This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Katie Taylor's undisputed showdown against Persoon still awaiting confirmation

The deal should be done in the coming days though.

By Emma Duffy Monday 15 Apr 2019, 6:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,052 Views 1 Comment
Katie Taylor with her belts.
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO
Katie Taylor with her belts.
Katie Taylor with her belts.
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO

KATIE TAYLOR’S NEXT fight is expected to be confirmed in the coming days, one which could see her fulfill her dream of becoming the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

It’s being reported that the Bray icon will officially attempt to unify all divisions in by taking on Belgium’s Delfine Persoon at Madison Square Garden on 1 June.

Reports in Irish media state that the highly-anticipated showdown with Persoon has been fully confirmed on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s bout with Jarred Miller in New York — but those reports are premature.

The reports come after 34-year-old Persoon appeared at a press conference in Belgium today where she ‘signed the contract’ and ‘confirmed’ the fight, but The42 understands that it’s not a done deal as of yet.

After 32-year-old Taylor saw off Brazilian Rose Volante in Philadelphia in March, she added the WBO belt to her IBF and WBA titles. Persoon is in possession of the WBC crown, so of course it’s the next step.

“The road to undisputed is still on — Delfine Persoon is the one I want next, and the Anthony Joshua undercard would be absolutely perfect,” as Taylor said after the Volante fight Stateside.

“It’s exactly what I want. When I first sat down with Eddie [Hearn] and Brian [Peters] a few years ago, I said I wanted to become the undisputed champion. That’s always been my goal since I have turned pro.

“That would be absolutely historic. That would be equal to winning the Olympic gold medal for me, I think.”

- With reporting from Gavan Casey

Emma Duffy
Emma Duffy
