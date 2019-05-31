This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 31 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Volante bought mother a house, Persoon to build new community gym with money for fighting Taylor

The Irishwoman is the highest-paid female fighter on the planet, but her opponents aren’t doing too badly either.

By Gavan Casey Friday 31 May 2019, 5:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,272 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4663456
Delfine Persoon at Monday's public workout.
Image: Nick Potts
Delfine Persoon at Monday's public workout.
Delfine Persoon at Monday's public workout.
Image: Nick Potts

Gavan Casey reports from New York

WBC WORLD LIGHTWEIGHT champion Delfine Persoon says she intends to build a new boxing gym with the career-highest purse she receives for facing Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden.

Earlier in the week it emerged that Taylor’s previous opponent, former WBO champion Rose Volante, was able to buy her mother a house in her native Brazil after facing Taylor in a world-title unification clash in Philadelphia in March.

With the backing of cash-rich streaming platform DAZN in the States, Taylor has become the highest-earning female boxer on the planet by a significant margin. While openly unmotivated by money, the 32-year-old Bray woman is edging closer towards earning a first-ever seven-figure purse in the women’s ranks — although she won’t quite reach that financial milestone when she bids for Irish boxing history in the ring this Saturday night.

Her last few opponents have pocketed career- and indeed life-altering purses, too. Volante is understood to have been paid well over 15 times her previous career-highest take of €10,000, while Persoon — whose team also drove a hard bargain — is set to earn north of that again for her part in Saturday’s undisputed world-title clash.

And the WBC champion, who works as a police officer back home in Belgium, already has plans in place to put the money back into her local community.

Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr - Undercard Press Conference - Madison Square Garden Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon shake hands in New York. Source: Nick Potts

“We will use all of the money to build a new gym in Belgium,” Persoon said ahead of Saturday’s undisputed showdown.

Where we train, it’s very small. I am with my trainer at his old club, with 100 people who come for training. We’ve got eight pro fighters, and we have 20 amateur fighters. And the club is growing and growing. And for us, to give training, is not much of a pleasure anymore because we are in a small place. We want to build a better place so we can train – not just for me anymore, but for the people after me also.

Persoon and her trainer-partner Filiep Tampere will build the new premises from the ground up, and Persoon herself has already put together what she described as a “40-page subsidy dossier” for submission to the local council.

“You know why you want to do it,” she added. “It’s our passion that we want to spend time on this. It’s not possible in Belgium to live off boxing. You have to ask too many people for money. That, we don’t want. We just want to do it for the passion.”

Earlier this week, Taylor confirmed that she had received a message of gratitude from Rose Volante, whose WBO world title she ripped from the Brazilian’s grasp in Philly on St Patrick’s weekend.

Taylor left Volante bloodied, bruised and broken inside the squared circle, but outside of it, ‘Queen Rose’ was able to drastically improve the Queen Mother’s quality of life.

Katie Taylor in action against Rose Volante Taylor lands a right hand on Rose Volante. Source: Tom Hogan/INPHO

“I actually got a message from Rose Volante after the fight saying she was able to buy her mother a house in Brazil with the money she made from fighting me,” Taylor said at a public workout in New York. “That’s incredible for me. She’s set her parents up for life now through that fight. That’s amazing.

“I definitely didn’t expect to be making this much money,” Taylor admitted. “I probably shouldn’t be saying that. It’s life-changing money.”

Taylor’s team deny accusations they had Persoon removed from New York hotel

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie