BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 3 May 2021
Advertisement

'Great to be back' - Four-time All-Ireland winner returns to Wexford camogie panel

Katrina Parrock is back in the squad after stepping away from inter-county camogie in 2017.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 3 May 2021, 5:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,832 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5427271
Katrina Parrock in action for Wexford in 2016.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Katrina Parrock in action for Wexford in 2016.
Katrina Parrock in action for Wexford in 2016.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

FOUR-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Katrina Parrock has returned to the Wexford camogie panel ahead of the 2021 season.

Parrock, who was part of Wexford’s three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions, has linked up with the squad after stepping away from inter-county camogie in 2017.

She was 17 when she played in her first All-Ireland final, coming on as a substitute to score a goal against Cork in the 2007 decider and help secure a first O’Duffy Cup for the county in 32 years.

A talented athlete across various sports growing up, Parrock went on to join Wexford Youths in 2018 and scored the winning goal as they captured the FAI Cup.

They finished that season with three titles, winning the Women’s National League crown and the Women’s Development Shield along with the FAI Cup.

Parrock, who is also a three-time All-Star winner, posted “It’s Great To Be Back” on her Twitter account today as she prepares to resume her Wexford camogie career.

She brings plenty of experience to the squad ahead of their Division 2 campaign which is set to begin on 15 May against Kilkenny.

The Camogie Association has come under criticism in recent days over the proposal of a controversial split-season format.

The planned camogie schedule for 2021 is inter-county league, club championship and then inter-county championship, in that order, rather than the county-before-club split season the GAA and Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA] have followed.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

However, the Gaelic Players Association [GPA] has revealed that 84% of players who have responded to a survey voted that they will not participate in the camogie leagues, should the current season structure be implemented.

The Camogie Association has also released a statement saying it intends to poll its members over the next seven days which “will guide our fixture calendar.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie