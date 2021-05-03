'Great to be back' - Four-time All-Ireland winner returns to Wexford camogie panel

FOUR-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Katrina Parrock has returned to the Wexford camogie panel ahead of the 2021 season.

Parrock, who was part of Wexford’s three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions, has linked up with the squad after stepping away from inter-county camogie in 2017.

She was 17 when she played in her first All-Ireland final, coming on as a substitute to score a goal against Cork in the 2007 decider and help secure a first O’Duffy Cup for the county in 32 years.

A talented athlete across various sports growing up, Parrock went on to join Wexford Youths in 2018 and scored the winning goal as they captured the FAI Cup.

They finished that season with three titles, winning the Women’s National League crown and the Women’s Development Shield along with the FAI Cup.

Parrock, who is also a three-time All-Star winner, posted “It’s Great To Be Back” on her Twitter account today as she prepares to resume her Wexford camogie career.

It's Great To Be Back 💜💛 — Katrina Parrock (@KatrinaParrock) May 3, 2021

She brings plenty of experience to the squad ahead of their Division 2 campaign which is set to begin on 15 May against Kilkenny.

The Camogie Association has come under criticism in recent days over the proposal of a controversial split-season format.

The planned camogie schedule for 2021 is inter-county league, club championship and then inter-county championship, in that order, rather than the county-before-club split season the GAA and Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA] have followed.

However, the Gaelic Players Association [GPA] has revealed that 84% of players who have responded to a survey voted that they will not participate in the camogie leagues, should the current season structure be implemented.

The Camogie Association has also released a statement saying it intends to poll its members over the next seven days which “will guide our fixture calendar.”