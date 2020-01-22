This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Clippers edge Mavs after Leonard and Doncic shoot 36 apiece

Leonard got the better of Doncic on a brilliant first-half dunk and the final scoreboard.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 2:27 PM
KAWHI LEONARD’S ABRASIVE first-half dunk over Luka Doncic was the highlight of last night’s sole NBA fixture.

Source: NBA/YouTube

But after the two star men racked up 36 points apiece Dallas Mavericks narrowly lost to the LA Clippers 110-107 after Tim Hardaway Jr hit the rim with what would have been a game-leveling three-pointer with just 15 seconds left on the clock.

Leonard also contributed 11 rebounds and two assists while exceeding the 30-point mark for a sixth straight game.

If Hardaway’s late effort had dropped, it would have left Doncic with a triple-double as he ended on nine assists and 10 rebounds.

clippers-mavericks-basketball Leonard dunks over Doncic last night. Source: Richard W. Rodriguez

The win moves the Clippers, who appeared to lead comfortably at half-time with a 60-49 advantage, into second in the Western Conference standings behind the Lakers with the Mavs in fifth place.

Leonard was key in closing out the win for the Clippers after Doncic led his side to a lead with just under six minutes remaining.

The former Spur and Raptor produced an excellent assist for Landy Shamet to shoot a three and followed up with one of his own to open the 108-100 lead which the Mavericks just failed to reel in all the way.

