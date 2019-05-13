This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leonard hits game-winning buzzer-beater as Raptors advance to conference finals

The Toronto Raptors overcame the Philadelphia 76ers in a thrilling Game 7 in the NBA playoffs.

By The42 Team Monday 13 May 2019, 7:12 AM
1 hour ago 1,377 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4631932

KAWHI LEONARD DELIVERED to see the Toronto Raptors to a thrilling win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA playoffs on Sunday.

Leonard had 41 points, eight rebounds and a ridiculous game-winning jump shot as the Raptors edged the 76ers 92-90 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

He dominated the 76ers in Game 7 last night and hit possibly the most improbable jump shot in NBA history. With the game tied at 90 with 4.2 seconds left, the Raptors got one last shot and Leonard put it up from the corner.

It bounced once, twice, three times and rolled in to give Toronto a 92-90 win.

In Denver, it was not Damian Lillard’s night, meanwhile.

The Trail Blazers’ best player was three of 17 from the floor in Game 7 and Portland needed more. Fortunately, they had it in the form of CJ McCollum, who dropped 37 points to lead the team to a 100-96 win over the Nuggets and a berth in the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors.

McCollum finished his night 17-of-29 from the floor with nine rebounds and iced the game late with a beautiful mid-range jumper in the face of Torrey Craig.

Source: NBA/YouTube

Trail Blazers at Warriors

The Warriors made a statement by getting a Game 6 win over the Houston Rockets without Kevin Durant. Game 1 against Portland is tomorrow night.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie