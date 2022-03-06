Willie O'Connor and Keane Barry progress to semi-finals of UK Open

WILLIE O’CONNOR AND Keane Barry will both take part in the semi-finals of the Cazoo UK Open after quarter-final success earlier today.
Irish teen Keane Barry stunned James Wade with a superb display, winning 10-4. O’Connor followed it up with a 10-9 win over Sebastian Bialecki.
𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗜𝗚𝗚𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗪𝗜𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗟𝗜𝗙𝗘! 💥— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 6, 2022
100.19 average
Four 180s
59% on the doubles
19-year-old Keane Barry absolutely demolishes the defending champion, defeating James Wade 10-4 to secure a spot in the semi-finals!
WHAT A WIN! #CazooUKOpen | Quarter-Finals pic.twitter.com/8Obp6QtQwg
Barry’s semi-final against Michael Smith is currently underway. Smith was successful versus Gerwyn Price in the last eight.
Later tonight, O’Connor faces Danny Noppert for a spot in the final.
More to follow.
