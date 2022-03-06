Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 6 March 2022
Willie O'Connor and Keane Barry progress to semi-finals of UK Open

Keane Barry was incredible against defending champion James Wade.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Mar 2022, 7:40 PM
18 minutes ago 520 Views 1 Comment
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WILLIE O’CONNOR AND Keane Barry will both take part in the semi-finals of the Cazoo UK Open after quarter-final success earlier today. 

Irish teen Keane Barry stunned James Wade with a superb display, winning 10-4. O’Connor followed it up with a 10-9 win over Sebastian Bialecki.

 

Barry’s semi-final against Michael Smith is currently underway. Smith was successful versus Gerwyn Price in the last eight.

Later tonight, O’Connor faces Danny Noppert for a spot in the final.

More to follow.

