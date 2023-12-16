Meath's Keane Barry sets up blockbuster clash with three-time champ Van Gerwen

MEATH’S KEANE BARRY safely navigated his opening round match at the PDC World Darts Championship on Saturday night — and set up a blockbuster clash with one of the game’s modern greats.

The Duleek youngster will face three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen in the second round on Tuesday night.

Barry, 21, held his nerve for a 3-1 win against Reynaldo Rivera at the Alexandra Palace.

Meanwhile, Gary Anderson began his quest for a third world title in style with a handsome victory over Simon Whitlock.

Advertisement

The Scot, who won back-to-back crowns in 2015 and 2016, has been looking back to his best this year after a lull and eased through to the third round with a 3-0 success over the Australian.

He set the tone with a 180 with his opening throw of the match and won the first five legs to take command.

Anderson, who averaged 98.29, saw it out in style, taking out 116 for the highest checkout of the match.

Earlier, Jamie Hughes was fighting back tears after finally breaking his Ally Pally duck.

The world number 62 had lost his previous four matches on the big stage but put that right by beating David Cameron 3-1.

Dave Chisnall sent Cameron Menzies back to the day job after knocking him in the afternoon session.

Menzies had booked his place in the second round on Friday night after working a half-day as a plumber, having to fix a burst pipe and repair a kitchen sink.

He was back in action on Saturday afternoon, having at least had the morning off, but could not repeat the trick and 11th seed Chisnall came from a set down to win 3-1.

Lee Evans reckons it would not be a major shock if he beats Luke Humphries in the second round.

The 35-year-old marked his Ally Pally debut with a 3-0 win over Sandro Eric Sosing to set up a date with his former playing partner Humphries, who is the favourite to win the tournament.

There were also first-round wins for Connor Scutt, Darren Penhall and Scott Williams.