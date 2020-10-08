BE PART OF THE TEAM

Keane fears Manchester United 'bluffers' will cost Solskjaer his job

‘They threw the previous manager [Jose Mourinho] under the bus, they will do exactly the same to Ole.’

By Press Association Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 9:06 PM
23 minutes ago 1,832 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5228207
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates with Roy Keane after a Manchester United goal in 2002.
Image: INPHO
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates with Roy Keane after a Manchester United goal in 2002.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates with Roy Keane after a Manchester United goal in 2002.
Image: INPHO

ROY KEANE BELIEVES Manchester United’s under-performing squad contains “too many bluffers” who will cost manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job.

United were thrashed 6-1 at home by Tottenham on Sunday, having begun the season with a shock 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Former United captain Keane feels the club’s players were culpable in Jose Mourinho’s departure from the Old Trafford dugout in December 2018, and fears his ex-team-mate Solskjaer will suffer a similar fate.

“The performance against Spurs was disgraceful… we’ve all been in football, we’ve had bad days, but I thought it was a disgrace to the badge, some of the players’ performance,” Keane told ITV.

“Too many bluffers, and ultimately I think they will cost Ole his job. They threw the previous manager (Mourinho) under the bus, they will do exactly the same to Ole.”

Under-pressure Solskjaer confessed the humiliation at the hands of Spurs was his worst day in football.

Ten-man United sunk to their joint-heaviest Premier League defeat as Mourinho returned to haunt his former club in emphatic fashion.

Gary Neville, a former United team-mate of Solskjaer and Keane, had already described the debacle as “an absolute shambles” as United matched a 6-1 loss to Manchester City in 2011.

