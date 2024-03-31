Keane: Haaland's general play similar to a 'League Two player'

ROY KEANE COMPARED Erling Haaland to a “League Two player” following Manchester City’s draw with Arsenal.

City failed to score at home for the first time in 58 matches across all competitions, but it was Haaland’s general play which failed to impress Keane.

“The level of his general play is so poor and not just today,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“I think laying his stuff off, headers, whatever it might be…. In terms of in front of goal, he’s the best in the world.

“But his general play for such a player it is so poor. Not just today, he has to improve.

Advertisement

“He’s almost like a League Two player, that’s how I look at him. His general play has to improve and it will do over the next few years.

“Being a brilliant striker is fantastic, but he has to improve his all-round game.”

Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola says Liverpool are now favourites to win the title.

After Liverpool came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 earlier in the day, Jurgen Klopp’s side top the table by two points from the Gunners with City in third, three points from the summit.

Guardiola’s three-time reigning champions have made a habit of putting together long winning runs late in the season to overhaul rivals in the race to finish top, but the Catalan conceded this year’s title race was not in their hands.

“Always who is first is favourite,” Guardiola said when asked if Liverpool were “clear favourites” to win the league.

“The second favourite is Arsenal and we are third…It’s not in our hands. All we can do is think of Aston Villa (at home on Wednesday). Always when we were top of the league, we were favourites. It was in our hands. Now it’s not. It’s simple.”

Arsenal kept their structure, defending deep and denying City players any space in and around the box.

Asked how to break down such a low block, Guardiola joked: “Kill someone”.

“I recognise my team, the proposals and how we pressed high,” he said. “We’ve played against a low block sometimes and Arsenal are exceptional. Well managed and the players are really good.

“You have to knock on the door of another manager and see if he can do it. As a team we’re still there. We could have more in some aspects but I’m satisfied. I told the team don’t be sad. You give credit to Arsenal for the things they do.”