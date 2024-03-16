Larmour starts as Keenan ruled out of Ireland's clash with Scotland

IRELAND FULLBACK HUGO Keenan has been ruled out of his side’s Six Nations clash with Scotland [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media] due to a hip injury, meaning Jordan Larmour comes into the number 15 shirt at late notice.

Keenan suffered the injury during the warm-up to today’s game at the Aviva Stadium and Larmour now starts for Ireland for the first time since July 2021.

31-times capped Larmour had not been named in Andy Farrell’s matchday 23 but without specialist fullback cover on the bench, the Leinster man comes straight into the starting XV.

Larmour has made one appearance in this Six Nations, coming off the bench at outside centre against Italy.

Ireland:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Calvin Nash

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Advertisement

Replacements: