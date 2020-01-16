This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland international Keenan earns new professional contract with Celtic

The club’s first-team squad have assumed professional status ahead of the 2020 season.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 2:04 PM
Keeva Keenan poses with fans after Ireland's Euro qualifier with Ukraine in October.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Keeva Keenan poses with fans after Ireland's Euro qualifier with Ukraine in October.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international defender Keeva Keenan has earned a new professional contract with Celtic ahead of the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) season.

The 22-year-old Dubliner joined Celtic from Glasgow City in Jauary 2018 and was voted the Ghirls’ Player of the Year just a year later following her impressive second at the club.

Full-back Keenan has recently also broken into Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad, earning two international caps.

With her new deal, Keenan is understood to have committed her future to Celtic, whose women’s first-team squad has assumed full-professional status ahead of the new season.

Goalkeeper Chloe Logan, goalscoring defender Chloe Craig, midfielder Natalie Ross and last season’s top scorer Sarah Ewens also had new pro deals with the Hoops confirmed by the club on Wednesday.

Clare Shine: ‘I wanted to end it all. I thought I was a burden on everyone’

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

