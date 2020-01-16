Ireland international Keenan earns new professional contract with Celtic

Keeva Keenan poses with fans after Ireland's Euro qualifier with Ukraine in October.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international defender Keeva Keenan has earned a new professional contract with Celtic ahead of the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) season.

The 22-year-old Dubliner joined Celtic from Glasgow City in Jauary 2018 and was voted the Ghirls’ Player of the Year just a year later following her impressive second at the club.

Full-back Keenan has recently also broken into Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad, earning two international caps.

With her new deal, Keenan is understood to have committed her future to Celtic, whose women’s first-team squad has assumed full-professional status ahead of the new season.

Goalkeeper Chloe Logan, goalscoring defender Chloe Craig, midfielder Natalie Ross and last season’s top scorer Sarah Ewens also had new pro deals with the Hoops confirmed by the club on Wednesday.