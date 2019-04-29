Irish defender lands Celtic's 2018/19 Player of the Year award

Keenan battling for the ball with the Ireland U19s in 2014.

IRISH DEFENDER KEEVA Keenan has been named as Celtic’s 2018/19 Player of the Year.

The 21-year-old Dubliner has excelled for the Hoops of late, establishing herself as a key player for the Glasgow outfit since joining in January 2018.

Keenan made the move across the city from Glasgow FC last year after a successful spell there in which she helped the Scottish kingpins seal 11 league titles in-a-row.

And her contributions have been glittering for Celtic so far this season, in which they’ve won five, drawn one and lost two — one of those to Glasgow FC — in Scottish Women’s Premier League [SWPL 1] action.

They sit third in the table, behind the latter and Hibernian.

Source: Celtic Foorball Club.

Last season, Keenan’s side were well-beaten by Hibs in the Women’s Premier League Cup final, while they finished third in the league.

A starlet with the Ireland U17s and U19s in her day, Keenan has been involved with the Ireland senior squad at stages too. In March 2017, Colin Bell called her up for an international friendly against Slovakia for the first time.

“I’ve brought in Keeva Keenan who has performed well in Scotland this season and has been on my radar so it will be great to get to work with her,” he said ahead of that Slovakia clash.

Before making the move across the water in July 2016, Keenan lined out for Shelbourne FC — and Raheny before the amalgamation — in the Women’s National League (WNL).

