'It's been a wild journey': Ireland international Keeva Keenan released by Celtic

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL KEEVA Keenan has been released by Celtic, bringing an end to more than three years with the Glasgow giants.

The 23-year-old made an instant impact following her move from rivals Glasgow City in 2018, winning Player of the Year award in her first full campaign at the club.

Keenan — who is currently on international duty with Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad — helped Celtic secure Champions League qualification this season as they finished as league runners-up, three points behind Glasgow City.

The club confirmed the news of her departure with a short statement on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

“We would like to thank Keeva for everything and wish her all the best for the future, take care,” Celtic said.

“It’s hard to put into words what it means to put on this jersey when you’ve grown up a Celtic fan,” Keenan wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

“It’s a special feeling and one I never took for granted. It’s been a wild journey that I’ve been on for the last 3/4 years at this club and it’s ended on the sweetest of notes; qualifying for Champions League.

“Unfortunately, my time at Celtic has come to an end. I’ve lived the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, but one thing that I’ll cherish and take with me is the friendships I’ve made.

“I’m thankful to have had the opportunities I’ve been given and for again, the people I’ve met.

“I wish my girls all the best in their future endeavours and I’ll always be a fan of Celtic Football Club. As always Glasgow is green and white.”

Keenan’s departure leaves international colleague Izzy Atkinson as the only Irish representative in the club’s senior set-up.