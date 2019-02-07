This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kehoe and Kingston goals see UCC into last four after dogged battle with IT Carlow

Tipperary forward Kehoe fired 2-3 from play as it finished 3-19 to 1-11 at the Mardyke.

By Denis Hurley Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 9:06 PM
34 minutes ago 2,276 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4482833
Cork's Shane Kingston finished up with 1-2.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Cork's Shane Kingston finished up with 1-2.
Cork's Shane Kingston finished up with 1-2.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

UCC 3-19

IT Carlow 1-11

UCC PROGRESSED TO the semi-finals of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup with victory over IT Carlow at the Mardyke on Thursday night, but the final scoreline masked what was, at times, a dogged battle.

In wet and windy conditions, UCC – the competition’s record winners, last triumphant in 2013 – were against the wind in the first half and didn’t get on the scoreboard until the 10th minute, Shane Conway replying to Richie Leahy’s opener for Carlow.

While Conway put them in front, Carlow responded strongly through Séamus Casey and Cathal Dunbar though Mark Kehoe’s 20th-minute goal looked to be a significant score.

After the attacker extricated the ball from a ruck and eased clear to finish well, the hosts were 1-4 to 0-3 in front, but Carlow reeled off with four straight points to level; Dunbar, Casey, goalkeeper Evan Rowland and Michael Redmond on target.

However, by half-time, UCC were clear again, 1-8 to 0-8 in front, as Chris O’Leary landed three long-range points.

After Carlow twice wasted point attempts early in the second half, UCC struck for a second goal as Shane Kingston came in along endline from the right and slotted home. When Mark Coleman landed a fine point on 43 minutes, they were 2-11 to 0-10 in front but Carlow got some hope as Leahy fired home following a beautiful lofted pass from Ryan Mullaney.

UCC never looked like allowing a full-blown comeback, though and Kehoe, Conway and sub Robbie O’Flynn pointed before Kehoe got his second goal at the death.

UCC face last year’s beaten finalists DCU Dóchas Éireann in the last four.

Scorers for UCC: Mark Kehoe 2-3, Shane Conway 0-6 (frees), Shane Kingston 1-2, Chris O’Leary 0-4 (frees), Robbie O’Flynn 0-2, David Griffin, Mark Coleman 0-1 each.

Scorers for IT Carlow: Séamus Casey 0-5 (frees), Richie Leahy 1-1, Cathal Dunbar 0-2, Michael Redmond, Enda Rowland (free), Ryan Mullaney 0-1 each.

UCC (Cork clubs unless stated)

1. Jack Barry (Castlelyons)

29. Killian Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary)
3. Eddie Gunning (Na Piarsaigh)
32. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)
7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock, Limerick)
18. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

6. Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields)
10. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

19. Colm Roche (Shamrocks, Waterford)
8. Conor Browne (James Stephens, Kilkenny)
20. Ross Donohoe (Buffers Alley, Wexford)

14. Shane Conway (Lixnaw, Kerry)
15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
30. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Tipperary).

Subs

12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own) for Donohoe (35)
24. Evan Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh) for Roche (41, injured)
4. Dara Lynch (Passage East, Waterford) for Murphy (60)
28. Dara Walsh (Éire Óg Ennis) for Kingston (60)
23. John O’Sullivan (Blackrock) for Coleman (60).

IT Carlow

1. Enda Rowland (Abbeyleix, Laois)

3. Ryan Mullaney (Castletown, Laois)
17. Ross Brown (Colligan, Waterford)
2. Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien, Wexford)

5. Michael Redmond (Rathnure, Wexford)
7. Michael Harney (Bunmahon, Waterford)
6. Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny)

9. Thomas Nolan (Drom & Inch, Tipperary)
11. Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistoge, Kilkenny)

13. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna, Wexford)
10. Seán Downey (Ballinakill, Laois)
8. Colin Dunford (Colligan, Waterford)

15. Séamus Casey (Oylegate-Glenbrien, Wexford)
14. Chris Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers, Carlow)
12. Mark Dowling (Camross, Laois).

Subs

20. Stephen Bergin (Clough/Ballacolla, Laois) for Dowling (44)
18. Conor Langton (Clodiagh Gaels, Offaly) for Brown (60).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).

* Updated to state that Clodiagh Gaels is in Offaly.

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

