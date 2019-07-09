This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland goalkeeper rewarded with new two-year deal at Championship club

Keiren Westwood is extending his stay at Sheffield Wednesday.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 1:08 PM
By Ben Blake Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 1:08 PM
Westwood has been with the Owls since 2014.
Image: Dave Howarth
Westwood has been with the Owls since 2014.
Westwood has been with the Owls since 2014.
Image: Dave Howarth

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY HAVE handed Irish international Keiren Westwood a new contract. 

The 34-year-old goalkeeper has become a fan favourite at Hillsborough since arriving from Sunderland in the summer of 2014. and extends his stay for two more years.  

During his time with the Owls, he has been named the club’s Player of the Year and been included in the Championship’s Team of the Year.

Last season saw Westwood lose his place in the Wednesday team to Cameron Dawson. However, he fought back to reclaim the number one shirt in the second second half of the campaign under manager Steve Bruce. 

The Manchester-born stopper has got 21 senior caps for Ireland to his name — the last of which was two years ago — and featured in Mick McCarthy’s squad for the opening two matches of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

