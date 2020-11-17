New Sheffield Wednesday boss Pulis brings Irish 'keeper Westwood in from the cold after a year without football

Keiren Westwood last played for the Owls in November 2019.

IRISH INTERNATIONAL KEIREN Westwood could be set to return to the Sheffield Wednesday side after being praised as “one the best goalkeepers in the Championship” by new manager Tony Pulis.

The 36-year-old stopper has not featured for the Owls in 12 months after being frozen out by Garry Monk, who was sacked by the Championship club last week.

Westwood, capped 21 times for the Republic of Ireland, was not included in Wednesday’s 25-man squad for this season and didn’t even receive a squad number — with both Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith starting between the sticks so far this term.

However, the two-time Owls Player of the Year returned to first-time training yesterday, having previously been sent to train with the U23s.

And although Westwood cannot play until January — when the registration window reopens — it now appears likely that recently-appointed Pulis will make him his first-choice ‘keeper once available.

“No disrespect to anybody at the football club or the two young goalkeepers that are in and have done really well,” Pulis, who was handed the job at Hillsborough last Friday, is reported as saying in Yorkshire Live.

Personally, I think the kid [Westwood] is one the best goalkeepers in the Championship and if he was available, in the position we’re in now, I’d be looking to pick him. I can’t be any more honest than that.”

He added: “I’m trying to get that [him playing again] sorted out now. I don’t know whether we can or whether can’t or whatever.”

Wednesday are currently second from bottom in the Championship table.

