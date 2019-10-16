Ireland goalkeeper Keiren Westwood becomes board member at non-league side Cheadle Town

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL KEIREN Westwood has joined non-league outfit Cheadle Town as a board member, with the club harbouring ambitions to reach the National League in the near future.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a successful career in English football since 2003 with Manchester City, Carlisle United, Coventry City, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

He signed a new two-year deal with Wednesday back in July and will continuing his duties with Garry Monk’s side while acting as a member of Cheadle’s executive board.

“Non-league football is something I have always followed,” Westwood said. “Having played non-league myself very early in my career and also having lots of friends who play non league football means I’m always checking results and interested in what’s happening.”

The club are backed by chairman and CEO Craig Brennan, who has built a range of sports companies including children’s sports coaching, further education, junior football clubs and sports recruitment.

“When Craig explained his vision for the club and how he wanted to create a professional football club whilst keeping the community ethos, it really interested me and I know my experience, knowledge and network will add plenty of value,” the goalkeeper added.

Westwood grew up down the road from Cheadle’s base in Greater Manchester and previously played non-league with Mossely AFC when he was released by Man City at the age of 16.

He has made 21 appearances for Ireland — included in Martin O’Neill’s squad for the 2016 European Championships in France — and was named in the PFA team of the year during the 2014-15 Championship campaign.

Cheadle currently ply their trade in the North West Counties Football League, which is the ninth level of the English football league system.

“Our vision to reach the national league is no secret and so Chairman Craig Brennan has set out to build a high performing board to drive the club strategy forward,” the club said. It’s board includes an operations director, a lawyer and a serial entrepreneur.

