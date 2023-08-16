'Extremely proud' Earls set to earn 100th Ireland cap

JUST A FEW short months ago, Keith Earls thought the chance of reaching 100 Test caps for Ireland had finally slipped out of reach.

The 35-year-old had been stuck on 98 caps since Ireland’s tour to New Zealand last summer, and flying back from Munster’s trip to South Africa in late April nursing a groin injury, he feared the worst.

“It was a high grade-three on the scan,” Earls explains. “It was like a 3C tear. And to be honest with you I’d given up coming home on the plane.”

What followed was a remarkable recovery. The initial suggestions were that Earls wouldn’t feature again for Munster last season, but instead he played 80 minutes in the URC semi-final win away to Leinster and another 10 off the bench in Cape Town on the day he, alongside Peter O’Mahony, lifted Munster’s first trophy in over a decade.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Keith Earls speaking to the media on Tuesday. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Not for the first time across a long, remarkable career, Earls had defied the odds and come out on top. On Saturday, he’s in line to become just the ninth player to reach 100 Test caps for Ireland, with the winger set to be included in the matchday squad for the World Cup warm-up fixture with England.

“As a young fella, I think when you’re looking back, lads getting 100 caps were for South Africa, Australia and you think ‘Jeez, if I played for Ireland I’d love to do that.’

“And yeah, it would go through your head when you’re younger. I suppose in the last couple of years I was genuinely thinking every time I stepped onto the field it could be the last time. So it’s great if it does happen at the weekend. I’d be extremely proud and privileged to join a unique group.”

These are special days, and there are experienced figures within the Ireland camp who are determined to ensure Earls enjoys them.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I’m trying not to think about it, but the lads, talking to Andy (Farrell) about if it does happen, he’s telling me ‘It’s not just another cap, you can’t have a normal week because it’s not a normal week.’

“Talking to Cian Healy and Johnny (Sexton), I know Cian Healy tried to drown it out and not speak about it and it caught up with him before the game, all the emotion. So look, it would be a massive honour but also just a bit of relief because I was stuck on 98 since the New Zealand tour, then getting one against Italy.

“So yeah, a bit of relief to get there, but extremely proud and I’m sure my family would be as well.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Earls has a strong relationship with Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Earls again points to his family when asked who he thinks about when he reflects on the early days of his career.

“My father was obviously massive. My parents were massive. All the people at Thomond, John Broderick – he was the one who got me out to Munchins. Pat Cross. The two of them put a lot on the line to get me out to Munchins and win a senior cup. But probably everyone in Thomond RFC.

“It’s weird, you can get quite nostalgic and emotional on matchday and you try and think back to all those people who have helped you.

And you think about your wife and your kids at home. I’m always texting Edel, real emotional on the day of a game and she’s like, ‘Will you g’way, it’s just matchday!’

“But you’re just trying to quieten your mind and make yourself feel better about it.

“But definitely, Thomond – a lot of people there especially. There isn’t too many of us get capped coming out of Thomond. There hasn’t been one since myself. So hopefully… I have to think about those younger kids as well, where I’m from. Hopefully there’ll be another international some day.”

Earls hopes the best is yet to come. After cap 100 this weekend, he’s aiming to earn a spot in Andy Farrell’s World Cup squad. Do that, and it would see the Limerick man travel to his fourth World Cup – 15 years on from his Ireland debut in 2008.

Quite the shift.

“I suppose it’s a love of the game,” Earls continues. “It’s a hard one to try and step away from, it’s hard, if you’re going to be in rugby and compete at the top it would be a tough one just to hang on in there.

“If I’m going to keep playing I want to play at the top and between Munster and Ireland, they’re two special groups that I really want to be a part of. And if I’m going to be a part of them I want to be at the highest standard I can.”

For now, it’s about enjoying the week, something Earls has become more mindful of over the years.

“I’ve been prepping the same the last couple of years but probably as you get that bit older, you appreciate it that bit more. You’re probably lying to yourself when you’re young and you say, ‘This could be the last game’ because you know there’s plenty more to come.

“But my injury profile the last 18 months hasn’t been great. I got the sense that it was all over when I tore my groin in Durban a few months ago.

I know what it feels like to be that low and thinking that’s it. That was the feeling I had – I thought that was it. I thought it could be the last time. But thankfully, I clawed my way back.

“I’m enjoying it because I’m not sure how many more there’ll be so I’ll regret not enjoying them if I don’t. I spent long enough when I was younger beating myself up and putting loads of pressure on myself. So I’m genuinely trying to get out there and enjoy it. Because who knows?”

With Earls in reflective mood, there’s a sense of a player approaching the final weeks and months of his career, but the Limerick man says he’s not yet made a decision about continuing with Munster and Ireland beyond the World Cup.

“To be honest with you, I’m back and forth on it. I’m guaranteed to be here until November, I’m contracted until then with the IRFU. We’ll see.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!