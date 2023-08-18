'Everything he does is about the team' - Praise for Earls ahead of 100th Ireland cap

TOMORROW KEITH EARLS is set to win his 100th cap for Ireland, having been named on the bench for the World Cup warm-up clash with England in Dublin.

It’s a remarkable achievement for one of the most popular rugby players in the country and earlier this week, his teammates and coaches were full of praise for a man who feared his career just a few short months ago.

“He’s a brilliant person and player,” explained Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier.

“It’s hard to put into words what he’s like, he’s probably one of those rugby heroes we would have seen when I was coming up through the Leinster academy and that type of thing.

“It was always pretty cool to play against him and then to play alongside him, he’s a great character, a real team player.

He’s very, very humble, everything he does is about the team. If I could score the incredible tries and do the other stuff, the unbelievable stuff he does, I don’t know if I would be as humble as him.

“But he’s a great, great bloke to have around and I think someone like that, to win their 100th cap, I think everyone is absolutely thrilled because he’s such a good guy and the leadership he brings, that experience, is pretty incredible as well.

“I know he’s a huge asset to the backfield any time he’s involved just because of his knowledge and then particularly defensively, I think he’s one of the big leaders in the team that way.

“It’s an incredible achievement to get there and I’m delighted for him.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Keith Earls and Josh van der Flier during an Ireland training session this week. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty goes a long way back with Earls, having known the Limerick man as a teammate during his own playing days.

“It’s amazing,” Fogarty said. “(I remember) the Churchill Cup, I don’t how many years ago it was but I was playing, so it’s quite a while ago… we were playing against the Maoris and Keith was a kid.

“He was thrown in and he was told Rua Tipoki (was playing) the Maoris had some dynamite players in the backline. We were listing them out and he kind of said, ‘I don’t’ know who they are, I shouldn’t be worried about them.’

“For the older guys in the group, that had a nice effect on us. ‘Let’s stop stressing about them and focus on ourselves.’

That was at the very, very beginning but he is still so important to the players he plays with. Every single one of those backline players, especially the back-three players, they lean on Keith.

“He is always measured in what he is saying, he is always supportive, whatever role he is in. On the bench, not involved, starting, he is always adding to those players, trying to prepare them for the weekend.

“He is a very good team-mate and he has got a hard edge to what he does and he delivers that so consistently for Munster and for Ireland.

“We are so lucky. He is a top bloke as well. Yeah, we are very lucky he has had such a journey and he’s still offering.”

Munster teammate Andrew Conway described how Earls has overcome some difficult injury battles to reach the milestone.

“He’s up there with the best, he’d be one of my best pals in rugby, and generally,” Conway added.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Andrew Conway and Keith Earls on the night Ireland beat New Zealand in November 2021. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

“I’d have gone through a lot with Keith. We’ve competed with each other for a long, long time and we’ve I’ve been fortunate enough to be on the same team as him for many, many Munster and Ireland matches, and there’s no one that deserves it more for how much grit and determination he’s had, particularly to get to these last few caps.

“These last few caps, it would have been easy for Earlsy to throw the towel in and to give in to his body at times it wasn’t playing ball with him, but to keep fighting and to keep wanting it and keep turning up every day and putting in the effort he’s put in, to now get that reward of 100 caps is massive.

“I remember when I got 100 caps for Munster I didn’t really think I’d think that much of it. But like, that week I was so buzzing, just privately to myself. I can’t imagine what it feels like to reach that milestone for Ireland.

“He’ll be the ninth Irish player to get 100 caps and you look at that list, it’s a phenomenal, phenomenal list to join. And you only get there if you deserve it.

“You don’t get there by fluke, you get there by talent, hard work, mental strength, grit, will and want and to be in that group, I’m sure the guys who do have 100 caps are absolutely delighted someone like Earlsy is joining them.

“He’s one of the best that you’ll come across, so I’m delighted for him, delighted for his family too, for his dad, his mum, his wife and kids. It’s such an amazing achievement I hope he goes brilliantly at the weekend.”

