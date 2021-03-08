Earls signs one-year contract extension with IRFU

KEITH EARLS HAS signed a one-year extension to his IRFU contract and will remain at Munster until the end of next season.

The 33-year-old Limerick native said: “Munster and Ireland are building strong squads with exciting talent coming through ensuring two very competitive environments.

“I want to play a role for Munster this season and next and I am as passionate as ever about pulling on the green jersey and being successful with Ireland.”

IRFU performance director David Nucifora added of the Moy Ross man’s extension: “Keith is a vastly experienced senior international player who continues to perform for both Ireland and Munster. He is a model professional and sets a great example for young players coming through in both the provincial and national environments.”

Earls is nearing a century of caps for Ireland, earning his first against Canada in 2008 and dotting down 33 times in 91 total Tests to date. He has scored 57 tries in 177 appearances for his home province since making his first-team debut against the Ospreys in 2007.

His new deal follows recent IRFU contract extensions for Johnny Sexton (one year) and Peter O’Mahony (two years).